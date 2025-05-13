Atomic Minerals Announces Share Exchange Agreement To Acquire Quebec Mineral Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Minerals Corporation (" Atomic Minerals " or the "Company" ) ( TSX Venture: ATOM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share exchange agreement (the“ Agreement ”) with the shareholders of Stratigraphic Capital Corp. (“ Stratigraphic ”), a British Columbia corporation, the owner of 40 mineral concessions comprising 2,351 HA in the Quebec municipalities of Lac Saint-Paul, Mont-Saint-Michel and Lac-Douaire (the“ Mont-Laurier Uranium Property ”).

"We are very excited to announce the acquisition of an additional uranium property with what our technical team believes has significant exploration potential. This acquisition, with the recent appreciation in the uranium price, couldn't have come at a better time. This is yet just another building block on which Atomic Minerals continues to advance as an industry leader," stated Clive Massey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About the Mont Laurier Property

The road accessible Mont-Laurier Uranium Property totals 2,353 ha and is located approximately 40 kilometres northeast of the town of Mont-Laurier in the Laurentides region of Quebec. The Mont-Laurier project lies within the Cabonga-Mont-Laurier radioactive district of the Grenville Geological Province. Exploration activity in the district was sparked by the discovery of uranium mineralization by Canadian Johns-Manville in 1967, with subsequent exploration outlining several gently-dipping stratiform zones of low-grade uranium mineralization and numerous isolated showings within both metasediments and metamorphic pegmatites. The uraniferous horizons occur at the base of a metamorphosed sedimentary sequence of Proterozoic age. Several notable zones with estimated tonnages (pre-NI 43-101) have been outlined:

Allied Mining1:

Zone 1 (8.37 Mt @ 0.021% U3O8)

Zone 2 (2.61 Mt @ 0.019% U3O8)

Zone 3 (2.34 Mt @ 0.014% U3O8)

Canadian Johns-Manville2:

Meekos(0.52 Mt @ 0.054% U3O8)

Mont Laurier Uranium Mines3:

Tom Dick (2.50 Mt @ 0.040% U3O8)

Tom Dick Nord (0.30 Mt @ 0.027% U3O8)

Atomic Minerals cautions investors the presence of uranium mineralization on each of those zones is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on its Mont Laurier project.

All of the historic estimates are relevant as they attest to the potential of the Mont Laurier area and are assumed to be reliable as they were completed to the standards of the day. All of the above historic estimates would be considered inferred resource under NI43-101. In all cases, verification of the historic drilling by twinning a series of holes would be require to verify each of the historic resource estimates. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify these historic resources as current mineral resources, and Atomic Minerals is not treating these historic estimates as current mineral resources.

1. Report on the Properties of Allied Mining Corporation and United Asbestos Corporation Limited, Leman Township, Montcalm County by J.D. Hagan March 31, 1970. (

The Allied historic estimates are based on 34 drill holes, totaling 5,091 feet (1,551.7 metres). The only key assumption, parameter or method provided in the report is the historic resources were calculated using cross sections.

2. Summary Report Covering Exploration For Uranium Mineralization During 1968-69 on Company Mining Claims in Ontario and Quebec by F.J. Evelegh, November 28, 1969 for Canadian Johns-Manville Co. Limited. (

The Meekos historic estimate is based on 184 drill holes, totaling 39,568 feet (12,060.3 metres). No details on key assumptions, parameters or methods were provided in the report.

3. Tom Dick and Central Groups September 26, 1972 by R.F. Kaltwasser For Les Mines D'Uranium Mont-Laurier Inc.

The Tom Dick historic estimate is based on 83 drill holes, totaling 15,000 feet (4,572 metres). No details on key assumptions, parameters or methods were provided in the report.

3. Les Mines D'Uranium Mont-Laurier Inc. Cantons Leman & Perodeau Campagne de Sondages Juillet -Septembre1973 by G. Hébert and M. Vallée Le 21 décembre1973. ( ).

The Tom Dick Nord historic estimate is based on 11 drill holes, totaling 4,193 feet (1,278 metres). No details on key assumptions, parameters or methods were provided in the report.

R. Tim Henneberry, PGeo (British Columbia), an adviser to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Henneberry has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Transaction Terms

In consideration for the shares of Stratigraphic, Atomic Minerals will issue 8,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per share for aggregate consideration value of $160,000.

The shares issued in connection with the Agreement are subject to a contractual resale restriction totaling 6 months from the date of issuance with 50% (4,000,000 shares) released immediately on closing and 50% (4,000,000) issued 6 months thereafter .

The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval.

No finder's fees were paid on this arm's length Agreement. No new insiders will be created on closing.

All securities issued in connection with the Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About the Company

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSXV, trading under the symbol ATOM, led by a highly skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic's objective is to identify exploration opportunities in regions that have been previously overlooked but are geologically similar to those with previous uranium discoveries. These underexplored areas hold immense potential and are in stable geopolitical and economic environments.

Atomic's property portfolio contains uranium projects in three locations within North America, all of which have technical merit and or are known for hosting uranium production in the past. Three of the properties are located on the Colorado Plateau, an area which has previously produced 597 million pounds of U3O8. Three others are in the prolific Athabasca Basin region.

For additional information about the Company and its projects, please visit our website at

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Clive Massey”

Clive H. Massey

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Clive Massey

(604) 341-6870 (Office)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the anticipated performance of the Company and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Such statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's plans to acquire a 100% interest in the Mont Laurier Project; the Company's belief in the relevance and reliability of the historical estimate; the potential of the Mont-Laurier Project; the possibility of converting the historical estimate into a current mineral resource; the Company's intention to advance its uranium exploration projects across North America; the anticipated creation of shareholder value; the potential for future acquisition of the royalty; and the Company's broader exploration objectives and the perceived potential of its properties.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“potential,”“may,”“will,” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results“will,”“may,”“could,” or“should” occur or be achieved.

Such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding regulatory approvals, exploration and development plans proceeding as expected, and the availability of financing and other resources.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the accuracy of historical estimates; the Company's ability to obtain TSXV and other regulatory approvals; market conditions; changes in commodity prices; and general economic and political risks in jurisdictions where the Company operates.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.