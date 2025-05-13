Spherion Greater Atlanta Expands Footprint: Local Staffing Powerhouse Steps Up To Serve All Of Metro And Greater Atlanta

Nasser Nammari and Aysha Abdullatif celebrating the ribbon cutting at Spherion Greater Atlanta.

- Nasser Nammari

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spherion Staffing and Recruiting Northeast Atlanta is proud to announce that its Northeast Atlanta office is now operating under a new name: Spherion Staffing and Recruiting Greater Atlanta . This reflects the office's successful growth since its opening in October 2023 and its expanded service area covering the entire metro and greater Atlanta region.

Spherion Greater Atlanta is now serving the following metro Atlanta counties: Cherokee, Dawson, Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale, and Walton counties.

“Our decision to expand from 'Northeast Atlanta' to 'Greater Atlanta' aligns with our mission to be a comprehensive staffing partner for businesses across the entire region,” said Nasser Nammari, franchisee and VP of Operations at Spherion Greater Atlanta.“We quickly realized that our reach extended far beyond the northeast, and we want our name to reflect the scope of our capabilities and commitment to the larger Atlanta business community.”

Since opening its doors less than two years ago, the team at Spherion Greater Atlanta has built a reputation for excellence in staffing and recruiting across a wide range of industries. From manufacturing and supply chain to healthcare, non-profit, IT, finance, legal, and distribution sectors, the office has developed meaningful partnerships with organizations that are vital to the region's economic ecosystem. The expansion better represents the office's dedication to serving clients and job seekers throughout the broader Atlanta area, not just the northeastern corridor.

Spherion Greater Atlanta is a locally owned and operated franchise of Spherion Staffing and Recruiting, a national leader in workforce solutions for over 75 years, and the nation's most awarded staffing company. With a deep understanding of the local job market and a commitment to community service, the Greater Atlanta team offers a personal, consultative approach backed by the resources of a nationally respected brand.

By expanding its service footprint, Spherion Greater Atlanta is positioned to meet the evolving hiring needs of growing businesses and organizations across the metro area. Whether placing temporary staff, direct hire talent, or executive-level professionals, the team continues to prioritize quality, integrity, and alignment with each client's specific culture and goals.

“We pride ourselves on delivering the most qualified and thoroughly vetted candidates in the industry,” said Aysha Abdullatif, franchisee and head of marketing at Spherion Greater Atlanta.“Every placement we make is with the intention of long-term success for both the employer and the employee. This expanded focus is not just a name change-it's a reflection of our continued investment in Atlanta's future.”

As Spherion Greater Atlanta continues to grow its impact, the team remains committed to helping job seekers find meaningful employment and helping employers build high-performing teams that drive business success.

Nasser Nammari shared,“This is more than an expansion-it's really a reflection of both how far we've come and where we're headed.” Spherion Greater Atlanta remains committed to connecting businesses with vetted, high-quality candidates who make a difference from day one.

