Adrianne Fekete Selected As Top Founder And CEO Social Impact Leader By IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adrianne Fekete, an international award-winning storyteller, speaker, Founder and CEO of I Am UnbreakablePodcast and Magazine, with 4X successful exits, was recently selected as the Top Founder and CEO Social Impact Leader for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, contributions, impact, and commitment to the media industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honour in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, as well as affiliations and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. /award-galaAdrianne Fekete, is an international, award-winning storyteller, the creator of I Am UnbreakablePodcast and Magazine, and a purpose-driven entrepreneur, who has made an incredible impact on hearts and minds worldwide.She embarked on a journey as a public relations expert in the entertainment industry, managing affairs for some of the most legendary musicians, actors, and athletes, such as Mick Jagger, Bono, Samuel L. Jackson, and Justin Bieber, to name a few.Before merging her entrepreneurial wisdom with the digital world, Adrianne made history as the first female in North America to own a private investigation agency. Referred to as a modern-day Nancy Drew, her expertise gained her the notoriety as the #1 Female Private Investigator, and became one of the most sought after speakers on resilience and human behaviour. For over two decades, she led thousands of investigative cases for individuals, corporations and communities. Her work has been published in print, television, radio and documentaries. Adrianne has always been driven by creating relationships, impact, and empowering others to follow their dreams, regardless of obstacles. Adrianne's passion for helping others extended into coaching audiences and is a Tony Robbins Certified Life Coach.Continuing her mission to elevate, mentor and inspire, Adrianne is the visionary behind I Am UnbreakableGlobal Media-a dynamic agency, featuring the world's most influential leaders, innovators, and creators. Adrianne produces award-winning content with unprecedented results through her podcast, magazine and live events. She continues to be at the forefront of innovation with her female-led media company and just finished publishing her book, which will be available July 2025. Adrianne has been featured in various publications such as Forbes, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and The Women's Journal. She has appeared on multiple media channels, such as Global News, ABC, Breakfast Television, CTV, and others.Her vision of empowering a billion women worldwide is well on its way. Adrianne's speaking engagements for powerhouses include Sony, Bell Media, Disney, WEConnect International, and Scotiabank, to name a few. Adrianne currently resides in Toronto, as she continues on her rockstar mission of spreading love, belonging, passion, purpose and positive transformation globally.Initiatives and charitable work is deep rooted into her purpose and has created a significant impact within communities. Born in Toronto, to Hungarian immigrant parents, philanthropy has always been at the forefront of her upbringing. Adrianne joined forces with The Streetsville Derbys Junior Hockey Club, to raise funds to assist student athletes in obtaining educational programming, and trade skills, while continuing to play competitive hockey. Her scholarship honours those in need and supports mental health.Born in Toronto, to Hungarian immigrant parents, philanthropy has always been at the forefront of her soul. At the heart of her leadership approach is belonging, connection, community, collaboration and social impact.Adrianne has received many awards and accolades while being recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was awarded the 2024 Best Business of the Year Award by Canadian Western Bank. In 2023, she was awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Business Excellence, from Cogeco. In 2022, she was awarded the Canadian Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award and in 2020, she was the winner of the Best Business of the Year Award Winner presented by RBC. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of TopFounder and CEO Social Impact Leader for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami stated: "Choosing Adrianne for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Adrianne's attributes her success to creating connective relationships, authentic leadership, being a purpose-driven entrepreneur, kindness and the love and support of her family. A few other interesting AF facts: She cares deeply about mental health and advocates heavily for those in need. She is a mother of four boys. 