Rellevate Revolutionizes On-Demand Pay With Expanded Pay Any-Day, At No-Cost

- Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO,STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rellevate , Inc., a leading fintech company leveraging advanced technology to deliver innovative digital banking and payments services, including streamlined disbursements, secure payment platforms, and comprehensive employer services, today announced the expansion of its Pay Any-Day service. The company now offers employers two seamless options for on-demand pay at no cost to the employer or employee.Rellevate's enhanced Pay Any-Day solution revolutionizes how employers support employee financial wellness and retention. Unlike other providers, Rellevate now offers:.Easy Payroll Deduction: Employers can quickly set up Pay Any-Day with a single payroll file upload, ensuring accurate, automated repayment while empowering employees with instant access to earned wages via the Rellevate PayCard, plus the option to upgrade to a full Digital Bank Account for enhanced financial tools. Pay Any-Day has zero cost to employers and employees.Streamlined Direct Deposit Switch Option: Employees can seamlessly switch their direct deposit to Rellevate, requiring no changes to employer payroll processesBoth options allow employees to access up to 50% of their earned pay instantly, with no fees, interest, or loans involved.Rellevate's Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, emphasized,“We've engineered Pay Any-Day for ultimate flexibility and simplicity, removing the traditional hurdles for employers wanting to provide a valuable financial wellness tool.”Rellevate's Pay Any-Day is already driving positive impact for organizations across multiple industry sectors.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking-disbursements, payments, and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid, and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.

