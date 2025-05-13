Greg Reisher Joins Intrepidx As Director Of Managed Review

Greg Reisher, Director, Managed Review, IntrepidX

Industry Vet Brings Deep Expertise to Advance AI-Driven Discovery Solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IntrepidX , a leading innovator in legal technology and eDiscovery , is proud to announce that Greg Reisher has joined the company as its new Director of Managed Review . With over 20 years of experience across the document review and eDiscovery landscape, Reisher brings a unique blend of traditional process expertise and cutting-edge technology integration that will further strengthen IntrepidX's service offerings and client partnerships.Reisher began his career managing paper-based document reviews before witnessing the industry's evolution toward AI-driven solutions. While overseeing offshore operations in India, he honed expertise in workflow optimization and quality control, laying the foundation for AI-assisted review.“The challenge was adapting those efficiencies for the U.S. market,” Reisher explained.“Today, technology-especially AI-makes that transition not only possible but transformative.”At IntrepidX, Reisher will focus on leveraging leading-edge solutions like Relativity's active learning and generative AI technologies to elevate discovery outcomes.“IntrepidX's forward-thinking mindset aligns perfectly with the future of eDiscovery,” said Reisher.“I believe we need to move beyond the term 'managed review' and instead position ourselves as strategic partners-seamlessly integrating discovery services into our clients' workflows and delivering the highest quality outcomes."“Greg's background in both traditional and technology-driven eDiscovery provides a unique perspective that is crucial for our growth,” said Parkash Khatri, CEO of IntrepidX.“His ability to blend proven methodologies with innovative solutions enhance our ability to deliver a superior customer experience. With the recent addition of Cat Pray as Senior Director of Managed Review, our review leadership bench is complete-we have a winning team.”About IntrepidXIntrepidX is a premier legal services provider specializing in eDiscovery, forensics, court reporting, and managed document review. Combining ingenuity and collaboration with expertise, IntrepidX delivers peerless solutions to complex and emerging legal challenges. For more information about IntrepidX and its services, visit .

