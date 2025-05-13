Peak Infosec Reauthorized To Conduct CMMC Level 2 Certification Assessments

Logo for Peak InfoSec

Company successfully completes its mandatory DIBCAC cybersecurity reassessment.

- Mattthew A. TitcombeTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peak InfoSecTM, a leading Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (“CMMC”) Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (“C3PAO”), successfully completed its Department of Defense (“DoD”) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assurance Center (“DIBCAC”) reassessment. Peak InfoSec 's reauthorization positions the company to resume conducting formal CMMC Level 2 Certification Assessments.Peak InfoSec was one of the earliest CMMC C3PAOs to have been authorized to conduct CMMC Level 2 Certification Assessments of the Defense Industrial Base (“DIB”). This recent assessment is Peak InfoSec' s second successful assessment by DIBCAC, a triennial requirement for Authorized C3PAOs designed to ensure C3PAOs will properly safeguard their clients' information.“As one of the first authorized C3PAOs, we are thrilled to continue our service to the DIB,” Peak InfoSec's founder and CEO Matt Titcombe shared.“With over 80,000 known companies, universities, and external service providers spanning the globe in the DIB, plus CMMC now popping up in contracts from agencies like NASA, we expect CMMC to become a significant cybersecurity benchmark for companies around the world. We understand the critical role C3PAOs play in this process, and the trust our clients put in Peak InfoSec when choosing us as their C3PAO. Our perfect 110 score demonstrates our commitment to our clients and the depth of our understanding of the CMMC program requirements.”Apple macOS & CMMCFor the second time, Peak InfoSec proved that companies could use Apple products to meet NIST SP 800-171 based cybersecurity standards.“Peak InfoSec has always been a Mac-shop due to the platform's resilience and security. As a part of our certification, we were able to demonstrate to DIBCAC how we have tightened and continue to improve our Cybersecurity using Apple products,” said James Goepel, the President & General Counsel for Peak InfoSec.Using FutureFeed Streamlined DIBCAC's AssessmentPeak InfoSec leveraged FutureFeedTM, a Governance, Risk, and Compliance (“GRC”) platform, to document, correlate, and maintain hundreds of artifacts needed for review by DIBCAC. Because of how FutureFeed presented information to the DIBCAC assessors, DIBCAC assessors were able to complete all interviews and tests needed to validate Peak InfoSec security configurations in two days.“DIBCAC appreciated how using a GRC tool made their assessment easier by helping them find the relevant evidence for all 320 assessment objectives,” said Matt Titcombe.About Peak InfoSecPeak InfoSec is a leading CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organization, providing certified assessment services to organizations across the globe within the DoD's and the United States government's supply chain. Peak InfoSec earned a reputation as a trusted voice in the CMMC ecosystem and for providing objective, no-nonsense assessments that ensure compliance with the appropriate security standards. Peak InfoSec's streamlined approach to conducting CMMC assessments helps organizations navigate the complexities of CMMC assessments while minimizing business costs and impact.For more information, visit .FutureFeed is a trademark of Continuous Compliance LLC and is used with permission.

