Bihar: BSF Jawan Wounded In Pakistan Shelling At J&K Border Dies

Patna, May 13 (IANS) A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who was wounded in Pakistan shelling at the Jammu and Kashmir border, succumbed and his mortal remains are likely to reach his native village, Badharia on Tuesday.

Rambabu Prasad, a resident of Vasilpur village under Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Station in Siwan district, was critically injured during Pakistani shelling on May 9.

The family members of Prasad reached Jammu and Kashmir soon after they received information about his injuries.

The BSF jawan, Prasad, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Prasad got married in February this year.

His father, Ramvichar Singh, a former Deputy Mukhiya of Hariharpur Panchayat, said Prasad aspired to serve the nation since childhood.

The news of his martyrdom has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village. His wife, devastated by the loss, expressed pride in his bravery even as she mourned.

Locals and officials are making arrangements to pay their respects to the jawan with state honours.

A large turnout of locals and dignitaries is expected at the funeral, reflecting the deep respect and admiration for Prasad's sacrifice.

Earlier on Monday, the mortal remains of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz, who was martyred in Jammu's R.S. Pura sector, were brought to Patna Airport this morning via an IndiGo flight.

A solemn wave of grief enveloped the area as his body arrived, and tributes were paid with full state honours.

Prominent leaders, including Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Ministers Shravan Kumar and Nitin Naveen, along with top administrative and BSF officers, were present at the airport to pay tribute to the fallen hero.