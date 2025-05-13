Interplay Learning Highlights The Importance Of Employee Training During Volatile Times With New White Paper, The Downtime Dilemma

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades, presents "The Downtime Dilemma," a white paper exploring unplanned downtime in the manufacturing sector and the role of effective technical training in mitigating unwanted interruptions.

In "The Downtime Dilemma," Interplay Learning consolidates third-party analysis underscoring the various factors that can contribute to manufacturing downtime, from equipment failure to operator errors. The cost of lost productivity can be astronomical, surpassing $25,000 an hour even for small-scale manufacturers. That's to say nothing of reputational damage, a serious concern for manufacturers who face disruptions on a regular basis.

"Unplanned downtime has always posed a threat to manufacturing companies, especially when it becomes a pattern or a routine issue," said Doug Donovan, CEO at Interplay Learning. "Our white paper summarizes some of the factors that can exacerbate the risk of downtime, while also suggesting some important safeguards, including an intentional and thorough investment in training."

According to the data documented in "The Downtime Dilemma," human error is one of the leading causes of equipment outages, with common examples including improper maintenance, delayed response times and inconsistent procedures.

Meanwhile, Interplay Learning's paper demonstrates that the right training can equip technicians to mediate these issues and avert unplanned downtime. An immersive training program can empower technicians to proactively identify issues, troubleshoot more efficiently, and handle equipment with the requisite care-all contributing to a manufacturing environment in which equipment lasts longer and functions more reliably.

"We live in an era of uncertainty due to economic, political, and even technological factors," said Donovan. "For manufacturers, it's crucial to mitigate this uncertainty and to control those things that can be controlled, such as employee training and development, an essential bulwark against recurring downtime."

To download "The Downtime Dilemma" and access important insights about the impact of training in saving time and money, visit .

For more information about Interplay Learning, visit

About Interplay Learning

Interplay Learning, the leader in immersive learning for the skilled trades, now includes Industrial Training International (ITI), the global leader in specialized industrial learning solutions. Leveraging instructor-led training, online simulations, AI and VR, Interplay helps organizations and educational institutions upskill faster, reduce risk and increase operational readiness. With nearly 600,000 people trained, Interplay is shaping the future of workforce development, building better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, IACET 2024 Innovation of the Year Award, NFMT 2024 Vision Awards and Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers.

Visit to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Interplay Learning

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED