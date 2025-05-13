Sabio Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian And Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month With Creator Television®

Featuring Monthlong Programming and Company's AANHPI Leaders

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF ) (the " Company " or " Sabio "), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, announced today special monthlong programming, and recognition of members from its leadership team celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month on Creator Television ® (Creator TV).

Creator TV is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. AANHPI Heritage Month, an annual observance since 1992, celebrates the contributions of the AANHPI community to American history, culture, and society.

Throughout the month of May, Creator TV network's Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel will feature some of the world's most entertaining social stars, including Malaysia's Uncle Roger, The Fake Food Show with Evan Yee (Chinese American content creator) , and QPark (South Korean American content creator), along with other tentpole content creators Jenny Lorenzo , Trey Kennedy , Lenarr Young , and Julie Nolke .

Additionally, the month is a time to recognize leaders from the AANHPI community behind the scenes of Sabio and Creator TV. Led by CEO and Co-Founder Aziz Rahimtoola , Sabio is National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)-certified, which requires that a business be at least 51% owned, managed, and controlled by minority group members. Sabio is also one of the advertising technology industry's fastest growing companies. "Our mission is to build a more inclusive and diverse media ecosystem where all voices are represented," said Rahimtoola. Reflecting on his own background, he added, "I'm a proud first generation Muslim Indian American and father. To bring Creator TV to life for my daughter to see faces like hers and others is a dream achieved. At Creator TV, we welcome inclusive and authentic voices."

Creator TV's General Manager Joe Ochoa said, "As a Filipino American, I grew up not seeing myself on screen. When I started working in TV nearly 20 years ago, I didn't see anyone who looked like me in the executive ranks. Today, I'm proud to be part of an organization that embraces diversity of thought at the leadership level, and all levels. At Creator TV, we lean into our nuances, our lived experiences, our unique sensibilities. This is seen throughout our network and the content we provide. I love that I can help make space for the next generation of great storytellers." Ochoa continued, "It's important to celebrate the achievements of today's leaders and encourage younger generations to go beyond what they think is possible. This month is also an opportunity to share our culture and stories with other communities. It creates conversations that promote understanding and appreciation, not just in May, but all year round."

Creator TV's Head of Operations Kristi Chiou said, "AANHPI Heritage Month is a time of reflection and pride. I grew up in a traditional Taiwanese American home where success meant becoming a doctor or a lawyer, but I followed my passion for music, which led me to a creative career in media." Chiou explained further, "Early on, I saw how few women and people of color held leadership roles. As an AANHPI executive at Creator TV, I'm proud to be part of that shift. I take pride in being part of the change in front of and behind the camera - helping shape stories and opportunities that reflect the real diversity of the world we live in."

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF ) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App ScienceTM, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television®(Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

