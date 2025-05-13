Reshift Media Selects Ripley PR As Agency Of Record

Elite PR firm tapped to boost US visibility for the award-winning franchise marketing company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reshift Media , the leading digital marketing agency for franchise brands, has named Ripley PR , a global public relations agency specializing in B2B and franchising as its public relations agency of record.

Already a well-known name in Canada, Reshift Media has partnered with Ripley PR to expand brand awareness in the United States - a key market for many of its franchise clients. Reshift selected Ripley PR on the basis of similar business models and shared expertise within the franchising sector.

"Franchising is a highly specialized industry, and to succeed as a franchise partner requires a great depth of knowledge," said Steve Buors, co-founder and CEO of Reshift Media. "Ripley PR has demonstrated true subject-matter expertise in this space. No other franchise PR agency can top their reputation, and that's the kind of partner we need to highlight our own authority in the franchising world."

Reshift Media is a full-service digital marketing company helping franchise systems grow through tailored services, including social media marketing, website development and proprietary software solutions. Routinely heralded as the top name in franchise marketing, Reshift Media has won prestigious awards, such as Best Marketing Franchise Firm in the Global Franchise Awards for the past three years. The company has also placed on Entrepreneur's Top Franchise Suppliers list three times, earning the top spot in 2024. Reshift Media's proprietary software solutions are considered best-in-class, and the company boasts a client list of more than 200 brands in 22 countries.

"Reshift Media has earned the trust of franchisors around the world, and it's due to their unique combination of industry know-how, software innovation and digital marketing acumen," said Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR. "They're also known for their focus on customized solutions for their clients, their unwavering attention to detail and their independent model-values our agency shares."

Ripley PR was founded in 2013 with a focus on providing public relations for the franchising, home service, and manufacturing industries. The agency has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024 and Entrepreneur as a Top Franchise Supplier . Additionally, Ripley PR was named the Best Communications/PR Agency in the 2025 Merit Awards for Marketing & Communications.

About Reshift Media

Reshift Media is the leading marketing company within the franchising space, providing comprehensive digital solutions combined with proprietary software innovations. The company has represented top franchise brands in the home service, fast casual dining and pet care industries, among many others. Reshift Media has partnered with more than 200 brands spanning 22 countries and won a number of major awards, including Best Franchise Marketing Firm from the Global Franchise Awards, three years in a row. For more information, visit .

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global public relations agency specializing in the skilled trades, manufacturing, B2B tech and franchising. Ripley PR was recently recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best PR Agencies for 2024 and has consistently ranked within the top five of Entrepreneur magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises . Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. For more information, visit or call 865-977-1973 .

