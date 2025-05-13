United Unveils The Elevated Aircraft Interior: Higher Standard Of Premium International Travel Includes New Business Class Suites, Caviar Service And Largest Seatback Screens In The U.S. On New 787 Dreamliners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The airline's new United Polaris Studio suites are positioned in the first row of each business class section and total eight, lie-flat, all-aisle-access seats that are 25% larger than standard United Polaris with privacy doors, an extra ottoman seat for companions, exclusive entrée options, an Ossetra caviar amuse-bouche service, new amenity kits with luxury skincare offerings, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and a huge 27-inch, 4K OLED seatback screen - the largest among U.S. carriers.

Standard United Polaris seats also get upgraded to suites with the addition of sliding doors and larger, 19-inch 4K OLED screens And all customers flying United Polaris business class have access to the airline's six award-winning United Polaris lounges across the system.

"We already deliver a superior international experience and fly to the most places across the Atlantic and Pacific - these new innovations provide a more premium experience overall, give customers even more reasons to choose United, and set our airline up to grow into the next decade and beyond," said Andrew Nocella, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at United. "We never stand still and are always looking for more ways to set ourselves apart from other carriers. And we're confident this elevated experience will take international flying to new heights."

The reimagined Elevated interior on the 787-9 includes a nose-to-tail transformation - refined finishes and a fresher, brighter and warmer feel throughout - with something for everyone: 99 total premium seats - the highest percentage among U.S. carriers, United Premium Plus seats with privacy dividers and wireless charging, and a United Economy® cabin with Bluetooth connectivity and the largest Economy class seatback screens in the world.

United has invested more than $150 million in total food and beverage improvements this year alone, and planes with the United Elevated interior will include access to a new, onboard grab-and-go snack bar for United Polaris business class customers that offers treats from brands like Garretts, Community, and Joe & Seph's, as well as United Polaris Studio-specific options like an amuse-bouche of Ossetra caviar paired with Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé. The airline also will introduce mid-flight meal options that include a regionally influenced tapas service. And customers in United Economy® will see expanded dining options with three entrée choices, new desserts, and an appetizer course.

United expects to take delivery of the first United 787-9 with the Elevated interior before the end of 2025 with the first international passenger flights planned in 2026 from San Francisco to Singapore and San Francisco to London. United is the largest carrier across the Atlantic and Pacific* and flies to 147 total international destinations. All of United's future 787 deliveries will get United Polaris Studio suites and Elevated interiors, and the airline expects about 30 of these planes to join its fleet by 2027.

Aircraft with the Elevated interior will also be among the first United widebody planes to have free Starlink connectivity for United MileagePlus members. The service is ideal for international travel as it delivers fast, reliable internet access around the world, including over oceans, polar regions, and other remote locations previously unreachable by traditional cell or Wi-Fi signals.

The first deliveries of 787-9 aircraft with the Elevated interior will include:



Eight United Polaris business class Studio suites

Two rows across two sections, 1-2-1 configuration

56 United Polaris business class suites



14 rows, across two sections, in a 1-2-1 configuration

Customers can choose between seats that face the window or center of the aircraft (ideal for individual travelers) and seats where all the suites face the aisle (perfect for those flying together)

35 United Premium Plus seats, the most in United's fleet

5 rows in a 2-3-2 configuration

33 United Economy Plus seats and 90 United Economy seats 15 total rows in a 3-3-3 configuration

The carrier's 787-9s currently have 48 United Polaris seats, 21 United Premium Plus seats, 39 United Economy Plus seats and 149 United Economy seats.

United Polaris Studio

Located in the first row of each business class section, United Polaris Studio will be priced differently than standard United Polaris and includes superior features and design elements. United Polaris Studio suites are larger and include an ottoman with a seatbelt for companions in six of the eight seats. Each United Polaris Studio suite also has a huge, 27-inch, 4K OLED touchscreen - the largest among U.S. carriers, Bluetooth connectivity, wireless charging as well as separate USB-C and electrical outlets. The suite also includes digital seat control options, quartzite tables, a soft, wool-blend seat and wood grain trim.

United Polaris Studio amenities are also upgraded, and include exclusive hoodie-pajamas and slippers on all flights, new noise-cancelling headphones powered by Meridian technology, amenity kits featuring clinically formulated Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ luxury skincare products, United-branded playing cards (ideal for passing the time with someone in the ottoman seat), a plush velvet throw pillow on the ottoman as well as Saks Fifth Avenue bedding that includes a duvet, day blanket, large pillow and cooling gel pillow.

And customers who book a United Polaris Studio suite have access to the airline's Global Reception® area, receive preferred boarding alongside United Global Services® customers and are eligible for United's tarmac transfer program.

United Polaris

The new standard United Polaris suites on aircraft with the Elevated interior are also upgraded with the addition of sliding doors, a 19-inch 4K OLED touchscreen with Bluetooth, four ways to charge devices including wireless, and digital seat controls. Each United Polaris suite offers all-aisle access, and breathable, wool-blend covered seats. And in a first among U.S. airlines, customers can choose between seats that face the window or the center of the aircraft, more suited for individual travelers who want even more privacy, or seats that face the aisle that have a divider that lowers all the way down to bed height - perfect for people flying together.

The famous United Polaris sundae cart also gets an upgrade with a rotation of limited time featured Tillamook ice cream flavors coupled with new toppings that will run throughout the year, alongside the customer favorite staple - classic vanilla bean.

United Premium Plus and United Economy

The United Premium Plus seats on aircraft with the Elevated interior also get a major upgrade by adding elements normally reserved for United Polaris customers including soft-touch materials, quartzite cocktail tables and a 16-inch 4K OLED screen. Customers also will enjoy Bluetooth and three ways to charge their personal devices, including wireless - the first time offered in United Premium Plus. The seats also include a dedicated water bottle and headphone holders, as well as a privacy divider with a built-in reading light - also a first for United Premium Plus.

United Economy Plus and United Economy customers on aircraft with the Elevated interior will all enjoy 13-inch, 4K OLED screens - the largest Economy class screens in the world. These cabins also include Bluetooth connectivity in every seat and six power outlets per row. Bringing in the same refreshed looks and feel from United's UPP cabin, customers in United Economy will be able to relax thanks to the seat's cradling seat bottom that moves as the seat reclines.

Investments in Food & Beverage

United's investments in its food and beverage program are paying off: customer satisfaction scores were up 12% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to last year. The team remains focused on creating high-quality onboard dining experiences with signature touches across all cabins, and the upgrades onboard Elevated aircraft are no different: in addition to the Ossetra caviar amuse-bouche service, United Polaris Studio customers will get a post-dessert, curated specialty snack box delivered to their seat that includes a mix of premium salty, sweet and savory treats, access to exclusive entrée options and Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé.

The special food and beverage offerings that will be onboard Elevated aircraft build on the work already underway to enhance the dining experience for all United customers. United Polaris wine offerings are currently among the most premium of any U.S. airline, featuring exclusive relationships with brands like Heitz Cellar, Shafer Vineyards, Stony Hill Vineyard and Champagne Laurent-Perrier and rotating offerings from Domaine Serene, Chateau Beaucastel, VIK and The Mascot. United Polaris customers will also soon see more regional menus that rotate monthly as well as new breakfast breads, bottled salad dressings, updated mid-flight snack baskets and the addition of an Aperol Spritz to the drink menu. And international economy customers will soon enjoy enhancements like fresh salads with premium dressing, more entrée choices, new desserts and a coursed appetizer that's served before full lunch/dinner.

Finally, United has launched new menus and completely overhauled onboard dishware with new dishes, glassware, cutlery, linens and seasonings - including red pepper flakes.

*as measured by available seat miles

