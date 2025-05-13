Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning Wants To Make Gen Z The 'Toolbelt Generation'

"As more Baby Boomers retire, there is a shortage of qualified tradesmen and women to fill the positions that retirees are leaving open," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "The Class of 2025 will soon be graduating from high school, and many of these graduates don't know what they want to do for the rest of their professional lives. We'd like to see their parents, teachers and other influencers encourage them to consider trade school."

Trade schools are less than half the cost of most traditional four-year colleges .

Most programs can be completed in 18-24 months, so graduates can start their careers sooner.

Many entry-level positions in the skilled trades industry pay more than entry-level positions that require a college degree. Several home service companies offer apprenticeships that allow students to get paid while they learn on the job.

"For many years, young people were encouraged to attend college instead of the skilled trades industry because many wrongly believed that a career in the trades wasn't as fulfilling or paid as well as those jobs that are attained with a college degree," Petri said. "But with the cost of college skyrocketing and student loan debts weighing down college graduates, it may be time for students who like technology and working with their hands to consider trade school."

