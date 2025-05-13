MOUNT FRANKLIN FOODS INTRODUCES NEW STUFFED PUFFS GUMMY FUZIONS - A FUN, GREAT TASTING CANDY WITH A UNIQUE TEXTURE

EL PASO, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Franklin Foods, a leader in non-chocolate candies, is debuting its latest innovation, Stuffed Puffs Gummy Fuzions, at the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo, May 13-15, 2025 in Indianapolis, IN (booth #5634). Stuffed Puffs Gummy Fuzions bring bold coatings, fusions of flavor and a burst of gummy in every piece. Sharing the same sweet-treat-with-a-surprise-center concept as the original Stuffed Puffs, Gummy Fuzions start with a sour fruity center that is first covered in a soft gummy candy and then wrapped with either a crunchy or sour coating, delivering a triple layered fusion of flavor and fun!

"Gummy Fuzions are made with only the best ingredients, combining them to deliver a new unique flavor and texture experience unlike anything in the confections category," said Dave Barnett, SVP of Retail Sales at Mount Franklin Foods. "Based on consumers' affinity for new textures and flavors as well as the continual growth in the Non-Chocolate Chewy Segment, this new brand is sure to quickly become a kid and adult favorite."

Stuffed Puffs Gummy Fuzions will be available in five unique flavor and texture combinations all in eight-count display ready cases. In addition, a small space-saving 32ct display tower will be available to help retailers capitalize on in-store impulse sales.

"We are excited to introduce Stuffed Puffs Gummy Fuzions to the trade audience and build on the incredible opportunities we have with the Stuffed Puffs brand," said Enrique Grajeda, President and CEO of Mount Franklin Foods. "The addition of Gummy Fuzions to our Stuffed Puffs line is the latest example of how we at Mount Franklin Foods are continuing to grow into a branded business."

About Mount Franklin Foods

Mount Franklin Foods, LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of confections, fruit snacks, nut products, mints, and specialty snacks. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company supplies major retailers, foodservice distributors, and private label partners through its portfolio of brands, various divisions and affiliates, including Sunrise Confections, Azar Nut, Hospitality Mints, and Element Food Solutions.

SOURCE Mount Franklin Foods, LLC

