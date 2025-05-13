Petscreening And Ownerrez Partner To Make Vacation Rentals Pet-Friendly--And More Profitable

Integration Will Enable Vacation Rental Hosts to Welcome Pets More Efficiently

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PetScreening , which offers the rental housing industry's first and leading pet policy management software and has over 7.2 million units using the platform, today announced a partnership with OwnerRez , a powerful, all-in-one vacation rental software that helps property managers and owners streamline their operations.

The integration of the PetScreening and OwnerRez platforms will enable OwnerRez users to confidently welcome pets, verify assistance animal claims, increase revenue and maintain accurate records for every pet and animal staying in their properties. It will also provide guests with an easy and efficient way to include their pets in their travel plans.

"'Pet friendly' is a top search term for vacation rentals, yet most properties still don't accept pets," said John Bradford, founder and CEO of PetScreening. "Through our partnership with OwnerRez, we're bringing our pet-screening tools directly to the vacation rental market-making it easier for hosts to welcome pets, reduce risk and unlock new revenue. Together, we're removing barriers and creating more trusted, pet-friendly stays."

Vacation rental owners and managers using OwnerRez can leverage PetScreening's comprehensive screening process, enabling them to make informed decisions about accepting pets at their properties, which reduces potential liability risks. By offering pet-friendly options, hosts will have a strong amenity to differentiate their listings and increase their occupancy rates. The seamless connection between the two platforms also enhances the pet-owner experience by offering greater transparency and trust in the booking process. With PetScreening, guests will have easier access to pet-friendly rentals through a simplified process.

"By partnering with PetScreening, we're providing vacation rental owners and hosts with the tools they need to become more pet-friendly and manage pet stays more effectively," said Paul Hall, Head of Partnerships and Marketing at OwnerRez. "This collaboration allows us to continue improving the guest experience and make vacation rentals more inclusive for everyone, including pets."

PetScreening utilizes BetterPet PassportTM, a new pet/animal owner application that allows guests to create a "passport" for their pet(s) and apply for "visas" when traveling with them. The passport includes essential details such as vaccination records, behavioral assessments and a formal acknowledgment of pet policies set by owners, ensuring a quicker and more efficient approval process for pet-friendly vacation rentals.

A limited number of early adopters of PetScreening's platform for vacation rentals can access the services for free until the end of 2025. After the promotional period, standard pricing of $10 per pet per booking will apply. There are no monthly minimums, contracts or subscription fees.

About PetScreening

PetScreening is a leading provider of comprehensive pet management solutions for property managers. Through its innovative platform, PetScreening simplifies pet-related policies, ensures compliance with assistance animal regulations, and provides a seamless experience for managing pets in rental properties. Committed to fostering harmony between pet owners and property managers, PetScreening strives to set the gold standard in pet management, building communities that are welcoming, inclusive, and well-regulated. For more information, visit .

About OwnerRez

Experience the difference of "Elite." OwnerRez is internationally recognized as a leader in the vacation rental industry for channel management, CRM, PM, accounting, messaging, and websites. Integrate with all major vacation rental channels to seamlessly sync availability, rates, rules, and listing content. Get your own modern fast website, process payments directly, manage inquiries, communication, and guest checkout with e-sign renter agreements. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3945

[email protected]

SOURCE PetScreening

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED