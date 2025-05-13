Altimmune Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Business Update
|Date:
|May 13, 2025
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|To listen, the conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune's Investor Relations website at .
|Dial-in:
|To participate or dial-in, register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call.
Following the conclusion of the call, the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations (IR) page of the Company's website at . The Company has used, and intends to continue to use, the IR portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Pemvidutide
Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based 1:1 GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of MASH, obesity, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Alcohol Liver Disease (ALD). Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In clinical trials to date, once-weekly pemvidutide has demonstrated compelling weight loss with class-leading lean mass preservation, and robust reductions in triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, liver fat content and blood pressure. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Pemvidutide completed the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial in 2024 and is being studied in the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial with top line results expected in late June 2025. IND applications in AUD and ALD have received FDA clearance with Phase 2 trials scheduled to commence in Q2 and Q3 2025, respectively.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company's lead program is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, obesity, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Alcohol Liver Disease (ALD). For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statement
Any statements made in this press release related to the use of our credit facility with Hercules, development or commercialization of product candidates and other business and financial matters, including without limitation, trial results and data, the timing of key milestones for our clinical assets, and the prospects for the utility of, regulatory approval, commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Altimmune, Inc. may identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, access to clinical sites, enrollment, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy; the reliability of the results of studies relating to human safety and possible adverse effects resulting from the administration of the Company's product candidates; the Company's ability to manufacture clinical trial materials on the timelines anticipated; and the success of future product advancements, including the success of future clinical trials. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at .
Company Contact:
Greg Weaver
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
...
Investor Contact:
Lee Roth
Burns McClellan
Phone: 646-382-3403
...
Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
Phone: 619-849-5383
...
| ALTIMMUNE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per-share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|49,104
|$
|36,926
|Restricted cash
|42
|42
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|49,146
|36,968
|Short-term investments
|100,722
|94,965
|Accounts and other receivables
|507
|544
|Income tax and R&D incentive receivables
|1,957
|2,573
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,930
|2,204
|Total current assets
|155,262
|137,254
|Property and equipment, net
|384
|413
|Other assets
|1,617
|1,639
|Total assets
|$
|157,263
|$
|139,306
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,077
|$
|211
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|8,721
|10,257
|Total current liabilities
|9,798
|10,468
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|5,303
|5,330
|Total liabilities
|15,101
|15,798
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 77,825,450 and 72,352,701 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31 2024, respectively
|8
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|728,122
|689,864
|Accumulated deficit
|(580,965
|)
|(561,390
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(5,003
|)
|(4,973
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|142,162
|123,508
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|157,263
|$
|139,306
| ALTIMMUNE, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except share and per-share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|$
|5
|$
|5
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|15,827
|21,487
|General and administrative
|5,993
|5,312
|Total operating expenses
|21,820
|26,799
|Loss from operations
|(21,815
|)
|(26,794
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Interest income
|1,545
|2,413
|Other income (expense), net
|15
|(12
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|1,559
|2,400
|Net loss before income taxes
|(20,256
|)
|(24,394
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(681
|)
|-
|Net loss
|(19,575
|)
|(24,394
|)
|Other comprehensive income - unrealized gain on short-term investments
|(30
|)
|(157
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(19,605
|)
|$
|(24,551
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|75,547,746
|70,801,713
