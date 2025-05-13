Cartesian Therapeutics To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 3Rd Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference At NASDAQ
A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat is expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company's website at , where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.
About Cartesian Therapeutics
Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T entering Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. A Phase 3 trial of Descartes-08 in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis has received written agreement from the FDA under the Special Protocol Assessment process. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA CAR-T currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with multiple myeloma. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X , formerly known as Twitter.
