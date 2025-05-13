Eyepoint Announces Participation At Upcoming Investor Conferences
- RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
- Mizuho Neuro & Ophthalmology Summit 2025
Forum: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
- Stifel 2025 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of each presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at .
About EyePoint
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert ETM technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company's lead product candidate, DURAVYUTM is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert ETM. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data to date, DURAVYU is presently in Phase 3 global, pivotal clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States and recently completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in diabetic macular edema (DME).
Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, formulated in Durasert ETM to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert® drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products in multiple disease indications. EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, and operates a commercial-ready manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.
Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
DURAVYUTM has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product candidate; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.
Investors:
Christina Tartaglia
Precision AQ
Direct: 212-698-8700
...
Media Contact:
Amy Phillips
Green Room Communications
Direct: 412-327-9499
...
