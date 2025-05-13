Gauzy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
| GAUZY LTD.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited)
| (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
| Three months ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|REVENUES
|$
|22,367
|$
|24,729
|Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|16,137
|18,007
|Depreciation and amortization
|498
|507
|TOTAL COST OF REVENUES
|16,635
|18,514
|GROSS PROFIT
|5,732
|6,215
|Research and development expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization reflected below)
|3,457
|4,381
|General and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization reflected below)
|5,697
|6,129
|Sales and marketing expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization reflected below)
|3,669
|4,290
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,602
|1,021
|Other expenses (change in fair value of contingent consideration)
|-
|25
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|14,425
|15,846
|OPERATING LOSS
|(8,693
|)
|(9,631
|)
|INTEREST EXPENSES
|(1,880
|)
|(4,447
|)
|OTHER FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES)
|(150
|)
|893
|FINANCIAL EXPENSES, net
|(2,030
|)
|(3,554
|)
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX
|(10,723
|)
|(13,185
|)
|INCOME TAX
|55
|62
|LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|(10,778
|)
|(13,247
|)
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS, net of tax
|NET ACTUARIAL GAIN (LOSS)
|129
|235
|FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION GAIN (LOSS)
|(17
|)
|(587
|)
|RECLASSIFICATION OF FAIR VALUE GAIN ON CHANGES OF OWN CREDIT RISK
|-
|(556
|)
|FAIR VALUE GAIN (LOSS) ON CHANGES OF OWN CREDIT RISK
|342
|(5,065
|)
|TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|454
|(5,973
|)
|NET COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|$
|(10,324
|)
|$
|(19,220
|)
|LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(2.51
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|18,725,664
|5,276,210
|GAUZY LTD.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
|(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,176
|$
|5,615
|Restricted cash
|117
|119
|Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,299 and $1,262 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|22,089
|24,358
|Institutions
|3,836
|4,227
|Inventories
|17,409
|15,876
|Other current assets
|5,575
|4,413
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|50,202
|54,608
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Restricted long term bank deposit
|137
|139
|Restricted investment in marketable securities
|2,151
|3,215
|Operating lease right of use assets
|10,442
|10,515
|Property and equipment, net
|28,679
|27,461
|Other non-current assets
|2,812
|2,707
|Intangible assets:
|Customer relationships
|12,294
|12,081
|Technology
|3,276
|3,589
|Goodwill
|21,077
|20,282
|Other intangible asset
|3,489
|3,648
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|84,357
|83,637
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|134,559
|$
|138,245
|Liabilities, and shareholder's equity
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Short-term borrowing and current maturities of bank loan
|$
|3,327
|$
|3,353
|Short-term loan relating to factoring arrangements
|12,531
|13,184
|Trade payables
|24,584
|18,130
|Employee related obligations
|9,374
|8,887
|Accrued expenses
|4,452
|5,805
|Deferred revenues
|1,226
|883
|Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|2,358
|2,315
|Current maturities of finance lease liabilities
|32
|45
|Warrants and phantom warrants to purchase ordinary shares
|9
|206
|Other current liabilities (including $0 and $890 due to related parties as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|3,995
|3,920
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|61,888
|56,728
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt measured under the fair value option
|17,929
|17,777
|Long-term bank loan
|3,522
|4,128
|Operating lease liabilities
|7,394
|7,528
|Finance lease liabilities
|41
|43
|Long-term employee related obligations
|1,358
|1,416
|Employee rights upon retirement
|1,215
|1,347
|Other long-term Other current liabilities (including $1,327 and $0 due to related parties as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|2,308
|948
|TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|33,767
|33,187
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|$
|95,655
|$
|89,915
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Ordinary shares (49,200,191 authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively; 18,733,937 and 18,720,287 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
|865
|865
|Additional paid-in capital
|276,288
|275,390
|Other comprehensive loss
|(2,459
|)
|(2,913
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(235,790
|)
|(225,012
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|38,904
|$
|48,330
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|134,559
|$
|138,245
|GAUZY LTD.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
| Three months ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(10,778
|)
|$
|(13,247
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,100
|1,528
|Gain (loss) from disposal of fixed assets
|5
|(82
|)
|Unrealized losses (gains) on restricted marketable securities
|1,067
|(533
|)
|Share-based compensation
|898
|2,160
|Earn-out liability Revaluation
|-
|25
|Non-cash financial expenses (income)
|(800
|)
|2,825
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables
|3,021
|(769
|)
|Other current assets
|(1,108
|)
|179
|Institutions
|533
|(380
|)
|Inventories
|(967
|)
|(1,318
|)
|Operating lease assets
|217
|464
|Other non-current assets
|(2
|)
|13
|Trade payables
|5,729
|2,688
|Accrued expenses
|(1,392
|)
|(200
|)
|Payment of Earn-out
|-
|(328
|)
|Other current liabilities
|1,030
|22
|Other long-term liabilities
|4
|375
|Employee related obligations
|148
|(221
|)
|Employee rights upon retirement
|(51
|)
|30
|Deferred revenues
|322
|99
|Operating lease liabilities
|(539
|)
|(268
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(563
|)
|(6,938
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,719
|)
|(1,420
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,719
|)
|(1,420
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payments in respect of bank borrowings
|(888
|)
|(473
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of options into ordinary shares
|*
|*
|Financial lease payments
|(23
|)
|(56
|)
|Proceeds from (payments to) short term loan relating to factoring arrangements, net
|(1,138
|)
|72
|Settlement of Phantom warrants
|(188
|)
|(1,500
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible loans
|-
|5,550
|Proceeds from long term debt measured under the fair value option
|-
|27,254
|Repayment of long-term debt measured under the fair value option
|-
|(24,600
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(2,237
|)
|6,247
|DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|(4,519
|)
|(2,111
|)
|TRANSLATION ADJUSTMENT ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|78
|(47
|)
|BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
|5,734
|4,705
|BALANCE OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF THE PERIOD
|$
|1,293
|$
|2,547
|* Less than $1 thousands
|GAUZY LTD.
|SEGMENT REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT
|(Unaudited)
|(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|For the period of three months ended March 31, 2025
|Aeronautics
|Architecture
|Automotive
|Safety tech
|Total
|Revenues from external customers
|$
|7,645
|$
|2,414
|$
|1,491
|$
|10,817
|$
|22,367
|Intersegment revenues
|25
|-
|37
|-
|62
|Cost of revenue
|4,857
|1,579
|1,192
|8,509
|16,137
|Depreciation and amortization
|200
|59
|59
|180
|498
|Gross profit (loss)
|$
|2,588
|$
|776
|$
|240
|$
|2,128
|$
|5,732
|For the period of three months ended March 31, 2024
|Aeronautics
|Architecture
|Automotive
|Safety tech
|Total
|Revenues from external customers
|$
|10,136
|$
|2,630
|$
|1,306
|$
|10,657
|$
|24,729
|Intersegment revenues
|979
|-
|-
|-
|979
|Cost of revenue
|5,409
|1,830
|1,691
|9,077
|18,007
|Depreciation and amortization
|254
|40
|-
|213
|507
|Gross profit (loss)
|$
|4,473
|$
|760
|$
|(385
|)
|$
|1,367
|$
|6,215
|GAUZY LTD.
|RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET LOSS
|(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in thousands of USD)
| 2025
|2024
|Net Loss
|$
|(10,778
|)
|$
|(13,247
|)
|Other financial (income) expenses, net(1)
|$
|(150
|)
|$
|(893
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets(2)
|$
|714
|$
|824
|Acquisition related costs and debt raising costs
|$
|84
|$
|1,331
|Non-cash fair value adjustments(3)
|$
|-
|$
|25
|One-time expense (income)
|$
|121
|$
|-
|Equity-based compensation expense
|$
|898
|$
|2,160
|Doubtful debt expenses(4)
|$
|37
|$
|(164
|)
|Adjusted Net Loss
|$
|(9,074
|)
|$
|(9,964
|)
|(1)
|Expenses related mainly to the valuation of financial instruments, convertible loans, note purchase agreements and investments.
|(2)
|Intangible assets resulted from the acquisition of Vision Lite.
|(3)
|One-time expenses (income).
|(4)
|Doubtful debt expenses related to accounts receivable that we do not expect to collect; such amounts are not included in our net trade receivables.
|GAUZY LTD.
|RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
|(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in thousands of USD)
| 2025
| 2024
|Net Loss
|$
|(10,778
|)
|(13,247
|)
|Income tax expense (income)
|$
|55
|62
|Financial (income) expenses, net
|$
|2,030
|3,554
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|2,100
|1,528
|EBITDA
|$
|(6,593
|)
|(8,103
|)
|Acquisition related costs and debt raising costs
|$
|84
|1,331
|Non-cash fair value adjustments(1)
|$
|-
|25
|Equity-based compensation expense
|$
|898
|2,160
|One-time expense (income)
|$
|121
|-
|Doubtful debt expenses(2)
|$
|37
|(164
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(5,453
|)
|(4,751
|)
|Net Loss Margin
|(48
|)%
|(54
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|(24.4
|)%
|(19.2
|)%
|(1)
|One-time expenses (income).
|(2)
|Doubtful debt expenses related to accounts receivable that we do not expect to collect; such amounts are not included in our net trade receivables.
