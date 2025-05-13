Digital Science To Support U.S. Government Libraries Through New FEDLINK Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Federal Library and Information Network (FEDLINK) to benefit from world-leading research data and analytics tools

LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Science , a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, will offer U.S. government libraries access to some of its most powerful research data and analytics tools under a new partnership with the Federal Library and Information Network (FEDLINK).

“As an approved FEDLINK vendor , we're excited that three of Digital Science's flagship solutions will be available to FEDLINK libraries, helping to drive discoveries, analysis, actionable insights, reporting, and planning across U.S. government branches,” said Duane Williams , Managing Director, Global Governments and Non-Profits, Digital Science.

The three Digital Science solutions now available to FEDLINK libraries and agencies are:

Dimensions – hosting the largest collection of interconnected global research data, Dimensions re-imagines research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents, and policy documents all in one place. Dimensions helps researchers discover deeper insights from more sources in less time, guide collection decisions with data, and strengthen library planning and reporting with actionable intelligence.

Altmetric – a leading provider of alternative research metrics, Altmetric helps everyone involved in research to gauge the impact of their work. Altmetric's powerful technology searches thousands of online sources, revealing where research is being shared and discussed. See who's talking about your institution's research, show real-world impact, and highlight popular research for promotion or outreach.

ReadCube – a leader in scalable literature workflow solutions, ReadCube helps individuals and organizations focus on the breakthrough work that matters most by transforming the way scholarly literature is managed, monitored and reviewed. ReadCube makes it easier to access and manage articles, supports researchers with smart tools, and speeds up literature reviews.

About FEDLINK

The Federal Library and Information Network (FEDLINK) is an organization of federal agencies working together to achieve the optimum use of the resources and facilities of federal libraries and information centers by promoting common services, coordinating and sharing available resources, and providing continuing professional education for federal library and information staff. FEDLINK serves as a forum for the discussion of the policies, programs, procedures, and technologies that affect federal libraries and the information services they provide to their agencies, Congress, the federal courts, and the American people.

About the Library of Congress

The Library of Congress is the world's largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States – and extensive materials from around the world – both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services and other programs and plan a visit at loc.gov ; access the official site for U.S. federal legislative information at ; and register creative works of authorship at .

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit and follow Digital Science on Bluesky , on X or on LinkedIn .

