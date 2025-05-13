Veriff Is Positioned As The Leader In The SPARK Matrixtm: Identity Capture And Verification Solutions, 2025 By QKS Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Middleton, Massachusetts, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Identity Capture and Verification solution vendors. Veriff, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named Veriff as a SPARK leader in their analysis of the SPARK MatrixTM: Identity Capture and Verification Solutions, 2025 market.

The QKS Group SPARK MatrixTM evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Veriff was recognized as a leader in the SPARK MatrixTM: Identity Capture and Verification Solutions, 2025. Veriff's identity capture and verification solution, delivered through its Identity Verification Platform, was highlighted for its advanced capabilities in providing secure, efficient, and scalable identity verification. The platform is distinguished by its robust security architecture, featuring AI-native liveness detection and fraud prevention mechanisms that effectively mitigate spoofing and synthetic identity risks. Veriff also offers seamless integration with enterprise systems through a flexible API framework, enabling rapid deployment across various industries. Additionally, its centralized management tools support real-time monitoring, regulatory compliance, and user experience optimization empowering organizations to achieve high-assurance identity verification with minimal friction.

QKS Group defines“Identity Capture and Verification solution as a software application that verifies and authenticates the user in real-time by utilizing liveness detection methods including biometric verification and facial recognition to determine the genuineness of the individual. The solution also connects and collates data from government databases and proprietary document libraries against which an individual's identity is verified. The solution helps in enhancing security measures, preventing fraud, offering improved automation to personalize their customer onboarding processes, safeguarding Personally Identifiable Information (PII), ensuring regulatory compliance, and reducing overall operational expenses.”

According to Vishal Jagasia, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, “Veriff's Identity Verification Platform offers a robust, AI-driven approach to identity capture and verification, combining biometric analysis, document authentication, and liveness detection in a seamlessly orchestrated workflow. Designed for high-assurance use cases, the platform enables real-time decision-making while adapting to global regulatory requirements and fraud typologies. Its flexible API infrastructure ensures easy integration across industries, while its emphasis on automation, scalability, and accuracy positions Veriff as a technically advanced and reliable solution in the evolving digital identity landscape.”

“At Veriff, we're shaping the future of online identity-making it fast, secure, and trustworthy for everyone,” said Kaarel Kotkas, Founder and CEO of Veriff .“Being recognized as a leader by QKS Group reinforces our mission to become the single source of truth for digital identity. We're proud to help businesses around the world build trust, fight fraud, and create safer digital experiences.”

About Veriff

Veriff is a global identity verification platform that helps businesses build trust online. Our AI-native technology combines automation and human expertise to quickly and accurately verify users worldwide with minimal friction.

Trusted by leading companies like Blockchain, Bolt, Bumble, Deel, Monzo, Starship, Trustpilot, Uber, and Webull across finance, marketplaces, mobility, gaming, and other industries.

Our trust infrastructure helps businesses stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally, enabling a safer, more transparent internet for everyone.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

