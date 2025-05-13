Invivyd To Participate At The H.C. Wainwright 3Rd Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference
In addition to the fireside chat, the management team will host investor meetings at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Invivyd management should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit to learn more.
Contacts:
Media Relations
(781) 208-1747
...
Investor Relations
(781) 208-1747
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment