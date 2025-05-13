Blockchain Futurist Conference Releases Final Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating seven years, Canada's longest-running Web3 event brings together the founders of Cardano, Tezos, Tether, Ethereum and more

Toronto, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Futurist Conference , Canada's largest and longest-running Web3 event, today released the final schedule for its seventh annual edition, taking place at the Historic Old Toronto Stock Exchange on May 13, 2025.

Blockchain Futurist Conference is transforming this iconic landmark of traditional finance into a symbol of the future of the Web3 world with Canada's largest Web3 conference. As the centerpiece of the annual Canada Crypto Week, the event routinely attracts over 10,000 attendees; and this year's agenda will continue to highlight topics in Web3, including DeFi, tokenization, regulation and the future of fintech. Conference attendees will be able to explore sessions, panels and events across two stages, the Main Stage on the historic Old Toronto Stock Exchange trading floor and the Upper Stage in the Gallery Room.

The schedule on the Main Stage includes opening remarks from Blockchain Futurist Conference co-founder Mahyar Akhbari, and a keynote from Anthony Di Iorio, the Founder of Ethereum, Decentral and Andiami. There will also be fireside chats with Coinbase Canada CEO Lucas Matheson, Filecoin Foundation President and Chair Marta Belcher, Airdropd Founder Stephen Sargeant, Injective Foundation CEO Eric Chen, ZDKL COIN and PTT Blockchain Founding Partner Erai Beckmann.

There will also be special presentations from Input | Output and Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson, Tether Co-Founder Brock Pierce, Tezos Co-Founder Arthur Breitman, and Polymath CEO Vincent Kadar.

Programming on the Upper Stage will include a full complement of similarly themed presentations and panels organized by ETHToronto, a developer-focused initiative, and ETHWomen, a program designed to encourage and inspire women in Web3. There will also be an entire track dedicated to privacy and AI– sponsored by Secret Network, SilentSwap, Hacken, and DAIS. The track includes sessions and panels followed by networking on the main trading floor.

Both tracks will be followed by networking events, with a party on the Old Toronto Stock Exchange Trading Floor and the Bitget Wallet Mixer Night in the Gallery Room, as the past meets the future late into the night. To see the full schedule, please visit .

“Every aspect of the Blockchain Futurist Conference was designed with the community in mind. As the birthplace of Ethereum and dozens of the world's most indispensable blockchain startups, Toronto is the perfect place to showcase industry leaders and propel the industry forward,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Blockchain Futurist Conference.

Having nurtured a growing blockchain community for over a decade, the organizers behind Blockchain Futurist Conference have built one of the most globally recognized platforms for Web3 innovation. Now in its seventh year, the conference has become a vital pillar for accelerating revolutionary advancements in Canada's Web3 ecosystem. Past speakers have included Vitalik Buterin, Inventor of Ethereum, and Dragons' Den dragon Michele Romanow. In addition to its role as Canada's signature Web3 event, and propelled by its growing impact and success in the Web3 space, the Blockchain Futurist Conference will also make its highly anticipated U.S. debut on November 5-6, 2025, at the Guitar Hotel at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, located in the Greater Miami area.

For more information and to stay updated, please visit .

Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada's largest and longest-running Web3 event, now celebrating its seventh year. With over 11 years of experience in the crypto event space-including organizing Canada's first Bitcoin conference and the world's first Ethereum hackathon-the team is dedicated to building community and bridging the gap between Web3 technologies and real-world applications. The Blockchain Futurist Conference team has produced more than 150 large-scale Web3 events across the globe, from the Bahamas to Italy to Australia. The conference explores cutting-edge topics like cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, decentralized finance, and the future of Web3 technology-uniting innovators, investors, and industry leaders to shape the future.

CONTACT: laura (at) futuristconference.com