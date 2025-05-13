'You Are A Strategist' Print Book Now Widely Available, Earns Booklife 'Editor's Pick' Designation

Cover art by Caerus Kourt

Author Sara Lobkovich. Photo credit: Sung Park, Sung Park Photography

"You Are a Strategist" Review Excerpt, from Booklife Reviews

No-BS Strategic Planning and Career Development Guide Recognized for Excellence as Distribution Expands to Independent Booksellers

- Quoting Booklife ReviewsSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic planning innovator Sara Lobkovich's debut book, "You Are A Strategist: Use No-BS Objectives and Key Results to Get Big Things Done," has been named a BookLife Editor's Pick following its recent limited launch in print via Amazon. The designation comes as the book expands its distribution beyond Amazon to independent bookstores nationwide, including preferred retailer, bookshop .The BookLife review praises the work as a "practical, illuminating guide" with "first-rate" advice "presented with rare clarity, easily implementable step-by-step processes, and a welcome precision of language." The review highlights Lobkovich's ability to present "original tools crafted not just to establish and communicate an organization's goals, but to align them with 'clear, visionary, directional objectives' and 'empirically measurable key results.'" The Booklife Editor's Pick designation is awarded to "superlative" books, reflecting "an unbiased indication of truly outstanding quality.""The Editor's Pick designation is an encouraging surprise," Lobkovich said. "As a self-published author, it's hard to gague your own book's objective quality, so seeing 'A' grades on the book's production is incredibly rewarding." Lobkovich credits her book designer, Caerus Kourt via Reedsy, and editor Laura Matthews of ThinkStory for their contributions to the book's overall quality and professionalism.Lobkovich's No-BS approach to Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) was recently featured in Forbes, where contributor Aparna Rae noted that the framework "doesn't just improve organizational performance-it fundamentally redistributes power" and serves as "an anti-gaslighting tool" in the workplace.Drawing from her experience training over 2,000 OKR coaches across more than 300 organizations globally, Lobkovich has developed strategy, alignment, and performance frameworks that bridge different organizational levels and functions, designed to work for people with varying communication styles and information needs."You Are a Strategist" provides readers with practical frameworks including:* The Connected Strategic One-Pager that clarifies vision and rallies support* No-BS Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) that clarify direction and define measurable success criteria* Evidence-based practices for architecting behavior change* Rhythms that transform strategic thinking into measurable results"You Are A Strategist" is available now in hardcover ($36.95), paperback ($26.95), and ebook ($16.99) formats through all major bookstores. Lobkovich is encouraging readers to support independent booksellers when purchasing: to request the book from their local bookstores, purchase online via independent bookstores, and/or to purchase via bookshop. An audiobook version is in development, with an anticipated release this fall.For more information, review copies, or to book Sara Lobkovich for speaking engagements, visit saralobkovich .About Sara LobkovichSara Lobkovich is a strategy coach, OKR expert, and founder of Red Currant Collective. She has trained over 2,000 OKR coaches across more than 300 global organizations, including Fortune 100 companies. Drawing from her executive leadership experience and certification as a Nationally Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC), Sara brings a uniquely human-centered approach to organizational performance and achievement. Her methodology strips away the confusion that typically surrounds strategic planning and Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), replacing it with clear frameworks that drive real results.

Pre-Launch Book Preview:“You Are A Strategist, Use No-BS OKRs to Get Big Things Done”

