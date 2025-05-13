Press Conference: LET THE CHILDREN EAT

A child in Gaza before and after starvation

Doctors Against Genocide to deliver National Appeal to President Trump Urging an End to Starvation in Gaza: "LET THE CHILDREN EAT.”

- Dr. Nidal JboorWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Doctors Against Genocide to deliver National Appeal to President Trump Urging an End to Starvation in Gaza: "LET THE CHILDREN EAT.”For Immediate Release. All Media invited.📍 Location: House Triangle. Washington, D.C.📅 Date: 12:30 PM EST. Wednesday, May 14, 2025Contact: Doctors Against Genocide | ...Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) along with Veterans, Humanitarians, and Clergy will hold a press conference urging President Donald J. Trump to take immediate action to halt the mass starvation in Gaza imposed by Israel. The petition, supported by hundreds of healthcare professionals and community leaders, calls on the President to uphold his pledge to be "a president of peace" and to put an end to the use of famine as a weapon of war.According to the IPC Report, released on May 12, the entire population of Gaza is projected to face acute food insecurity at Crisis levels or worse (IPC Phase 3+), including 470,000 people (22%) in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5), over 1 million (54%) in Emergency (IPC phase 4), and 500,000 (24%) in Crisis (IPC Phase 3). This represents a sharp deterioration from earlier assessments, with 93% of Palestinians in Gaza (1.95 million people) already suffering severe hunger as of April-May 2025In the words of Mohamad Mhawish a Palestinian Writer and journalist from Gaza:“I remember the way hunger settled into my body-not just as pain, but as a kind of silence. My head throbbed constantly. When I stood up, the room spun. My mouth tasted like metal. My limbs felt heavy, like I was wading through water. I stopped feeling hunger as a craving; it became something else-a slow shutting down.”“When I visited Gaza two months ago, children were already starving. After sixty days of total blockade, I can't imagine how many more are now dying before our eyes.” said Dr. Mohamed Kuziez, a Colorado Pediatrician. Kids that die of starvation don't even cry in the end. Their little hearts just slow down and eventually stop, giving up on this cruel world.”In the words of Dr. Nidal Jboor:“We are doctors. We swore to protect life, not to fund its destruction in Gaza are being starved and bombed while food and medicine sit just five miles away. One phone call from the President could save millions. Let the aid in. Let the children eat. Bread not bombs.”Doctors Against Genocide (DAG) is calling on President Donald J. Trump to enforce an immediate and permanent ceasefire, end the Israeli blockade, and guarantee unfettered humanitarian access to Gaza. In doing so, DAG draws a sharp contrast between Trump's past success in brokering a ceasefire and Biden's past unconditional support for Israel's military offensive. "This is a moment for historic moral leadership," the group declares. "Not another child. Not another hospital. Not in our name."Let the children eat”.

Bread Not Bombs Virtual Press Conference - Speakers live from Gaza

