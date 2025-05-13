From Contract To Sale In Just Two Weeks: Matanky Realty Group's Terri Cox Closes 80K‐SF Of Retail‐Industrial In Gary, IN

8002 E Melton Rd., Gary, IN-sold in just two weeks by Matanky Realty Group's Terri Cox-now set for retail, semi‐truck repair, and warehousing.

Terri Cox of Matanky Realty Group closed the sale of an 80K‐SF Gary, IN, property in 14 days; buyer adding truck repair/warehouse.

GARY, IN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Matanky Realty Group has completed the swift sale of 8002 E Melton Road in Gary, Indiana. The 80,000‐square‐foot property sits on 5.76 acres and moved from signed contract to closing in roughly fourteen days. Terri Cox, Senior Vice President of Sales at Matanky Realty Group, represented the seller in the transaction. Marketed at $1.5 million, the building was originally a Zayre Department Store and has housed City Sports and complementary retailers for the past two decades. It has now been acquired by a private buyer who will convert part of the site into a semi‐truck repair and warehousing hub while maintaining the existing retail operations.

With direct access to I‐90, I‐94, and the Indiana Toll Road, the property offers prime connectivity for regional logistics users and anchors a growing truck‐stop corridor serving Northwest Indiana and Greater Chicago. The acquisition of 5.76 acres below replacement cost gave the buyer expansion flexibility and strengthened Gary's transportation‐services cluster.

About the Broker

Terri Cox leads the firm's sales and development divisions alongside James Matanky. Under their guidance, the team has earned Developer of the Year honors twice. Cox is also a five‐time CoStar Power Broker of the Year and a three‐time Crexi Platinum Broker (2023–2025) winner. Beyond her professional accolades, she serves as Commissioner for SSA #10 in Back of the Yards and volunteers as“Mrs. Claus,” delivering more than 3,500 gifts to children in need.

About Matanky Realty Group

For more than 70 years, Matanky Realty Group has been shaping communities, turning every asset in our portfolio into an opportunity for tenants and clients. We buy, build, sell, and lease retail and industrial real estate across the Midwest, partnering with national investors, regional retailers, local owners, and first‐time business operators. Recognized by CoStar as one of the Midwest's leading retail leasing firms by both deal count and volume, we're experts in underserved markets. From leasing and investment sales to development, management, and construction, Matanky delivers full‐service solutions with a local touch. We exceed expectations through enduring relationships, deep market expertise, and a genuine passion for the neighborhoods we serve. Visit matanky to learn more.

