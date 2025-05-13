The Besen Group's CEO Alex Besen To Headline MVNO Nation USA 2025, Highlighting Innovation In Mobile Connectivity

MVNO Nation USA 2025

- Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLCWASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Besen Group , an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced today its CEO Alex Besen will speak at MVNO Nation USA 2025 on May 29th at Loews Miami Beach Hotel.He will draw on his extensive experience to lead two sessions: one exploring opportunities within the B2B market, including various verticals, and the other examining the recent growth of cable MVNOs and its impact on the broader MVNO market.MVNO Nation is an ultimate global community linking MVNOs with the intelligence, and partners essential for business growth through a holistic offering of events, digital content and marketing services.MVNO Nation USA is the largest MVNO event in the USA. For more information, please visit: .“MVNOs are pivotal in driving digital transformation by offering enterprises the flexible, cost-effective connectivity solutions they need to innovate and scale,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC.“With tailored services, enhanced network access, and the ability to meet evolving technological demands, MVNOs empower organizations to seamlessly integrate digital solutions, accelerate their journey toward modernization, and unlock new opportunities across industries.”Alex Besen has over 30 years of hands-on experience in the mobile industry working for mobile network operators and vendors in North America and Europe in numerous roles including business development, marketing, project management and finance. He has been working with mobile network operators and enterprises in developing their digital transformation strategies and advising MVNOs to launch their mobile and mobile data services.He has extensive experience in MVNOs across various sectors, including cable operators, European football clubs, ethnic markets, satellite services, hypermarket chains, and broadcasters.He was quoted in Bloomberg, Boston Business Journal, Business News Americas, CableFax, Chicago Tribune, CNN Business, Computer World, FierceWireless, Forbes, Hurriyet, Information Week, Light Reading, Los Angeles Times, MIT Technology Review, New York Times, RCR Wireless, Red Herring, S&P Global, The Kansas City Star, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Triangle Business Journal, USA Today and Yahoo Finance.He holds a BS degree in Management from the University of Tampa and an MBA degree in International Business from the American University. He is fluent in French, Turkish and proficient in Italian.About The Besen Group ( )The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group's competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

Alex Besen

The Besen Group LLC

+1 703-981-8168

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.