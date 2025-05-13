Carson & Acasio Dental Group Introduces Cutting-Edge Dental Technology To Enhance Patient Care

Derek Carson DDS using cutting-edge CAD/CAM technology to design a crown made in the same day.

Partner Mike Acasio DMD custom milling a crown for a patient who will leave the office with a new crown the same day.

The Carson & Acasio Dental Group uses Pearl Computer Vision Technology to elevate dental care to the highest level possible.

Carson & Acasio Dental Group is a leading dental practice that serves patients in Oxnard and surrounding communities in Southern California.

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Carson & Acasio Dental Group is revolutionizing dental care in Ventura County, California, at Carson & Acasio Dentistry in Oxnard, and its sister practice, Spanish Hills Dentistry in Camarillo.With the introduction of state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance patient experience, improve accuracy, and streamline treatment times, and by integrating advanced 3D imaging with CT scans, digital x-rays, and same-day crowns, the practice continues to set the standard for modern dental care in Ventura County. And for those patients concerned about pain or anxiety, the practice is licensed to offer IV sleep sedation dentistry .With a strong commitment to patient comfort and efficiency, Carson & Acasio Dental Group has implemented 3D imaging technology. This technology allows for highly detailed digital scans that improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning. This advancement enables precise implant placements, orthodontic assessments, and customized treatment solutions tailored to each patient's unique dental structure.Regarding dental implants, Carson & Acasio Dental Group employs a revolutionary protocol that integrates 3D imaging and virtual surgical planning. This technology allows for meticulous pre-surgical mapping, significantly improving the precision of implant placement. The benefits are clear: reduced surgical time, minimized discomfort, and better overall outcomes.For comprehensive dental restorations, the practice combines its CAD/CAM technology expertise with high-quality ceramic and resin materials to restore function and aesthetics with remarkable accuracy. From inlays and onlays to complex bridgework, each restoration is designed to fit perfectly, match the natural color of the patient's teeth, and withstand the demands of daily use.One of the most exciting innovations now available at Carson & Acasio Dental Group is the ability to offer same-day crowns through cutting-edge CAD/CAM (Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing) technology. Patients no longer need to wait weeks for a permanent restoration, as custom crowns can be designed, fabricated, and placed within a single appointment, providing an unparalleled level of convenience and efficiency.“At Carson & Acasio Dental Group, we are dedicated to delivering the highest quality care using the most advanced technology available,” said Dr. Derek Carson, partner.“These innovations allow us to provide more precise treatments, reduce patient anxiety, and ensure faster recovery times. We are excited to bring these benefits to our Ventura County patients.”Patients interested in experiencing these state-of-the-art dental solutions can visit the Carson & Acasio Dentistry in Oxnard ( ) or Spanish Hills Dentistry in Camarillo ( ) websites. They can also simply call (805) 983-0717 for an appointment at either location.

Rich Sprague

Carson & Acasio Dental Group

+1 805-983-0717

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.