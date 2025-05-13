Methanol Responsible For 17 Hooch Deaths; 10 Arrested: Punjab Police

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 13 (IANS) As the hooch death toll in Punjab rose to 17, most of the victims daily-wagers, and many critical in Amritsar district, Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested 10 people, including the kingpin of the racket, along with several distributors and suppliers of methanol, a fatal chemical used in industrial products, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here.

The kingpin has been identified as Sahib Singh, while, main suppliers of methanol have been identified as Pankaj Kumar and Arvind Kumar, owners of Sahil Chemicals at Sukh Enclave in Ludhiana. Police have also arrested local distributors, Prabhjit Singh and Kulbir Singh; and local sellers, Ninder Kaur, Sahib Singh, Gurjant Singh, Arun, alias Kala, and Sikander Singh, alias Pappu.

The deaths were reported in Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan and Therewal villages of Majitha sub-division.

The state government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each of the deceased's families and assured the government would support their families.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the methanol, after being procured online by kingpin Sahib Singh, was used for manufacturing spurious liquor.

Investigation is underway to uncover the entire modus operandi and to bring all involved to justice, he said.

The DGP informed that DSP (Majitha) Amolak Singh and SHO Avtar Singh have been suspended for gross negligence in discharging their official duties, which resulted in the fatal incident. Departmental inquiries have been initiated against the delinquents, he added.

“We all stand united in grief and in our resolve to ensure justice is served and such tragedies are prevented in the future,” reaffirmed DGP Yadav. Sharing details of modus operandi, Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Maninder Singh said the investigations have revealed that the local distributor Prabhjeet Singh had received methanol chemical filled in 50-litre jerry cans from kingpin Sahib Singh.

During questioning, the latter revealed he ordered the methanol from a Ludhiana-based chemical firm, Sahil Chemicals, via an online platform. The SSP said the probe has also revealed that another consignment of methanol, ordered by the kingpin, from the Delhi-based firm is also in transit.

Excise and police teams have been dispatched to retrieve and seize the consignment as soon as it arrives, he said, adding all the culprits involved in this racket will be arrested. Two cases have been registered under Sections 105 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 61-A of the Excise Act and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited villages affected by the hooch tragedy, said those responsible for the deaths of innocent people would not be spared.“These are not deaths, these are murders,” he posted on X.