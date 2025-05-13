Bomb Alert On Plane Halts Operations At Belgian Airport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: Operations at Belgium's second largest airport were suspended on Tuesday due to a bomb alert on an aeroplane, the company running the airport said.

Shortly before 11:00 am (0900 GMT) "a bomb threat was triggered" on board an aircraft that landed at Charleroi Airport, said a spokeswoman for its operator.

"A security perimeter was established around the aircraft, requiring the closure of the runway and the suspension of operations," the spokeswoman told AFP.

"The relevant authorities have taken over."

Charleroi, south of Brussels, is a major European hub for low-cost airline Ryanair.