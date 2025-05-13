403
Clutch Recognizes Suntec.AI For Excellence In Data Annotation Services In The UK
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec, the AI/ML division of SunTec India, is recognized by Clutch as one of the top 10 data annotation companies in the UK. This recognition highlights SunTec's commitment to providing high-quality and reliable data annotation services that drive the success of AI models across industries.
With years of expertise in the field, the organization has completed more than 1,200 projects, achieving a remarkable 99% accuracy rate. Supported by a team of over 850 skilled data experts, the company offers comprehensive data annotation services across text, image, and video data, ensuring that AI models receive the most precise and scalable training datasets. The company's adherence to global standards such as ISO 27001:2022, ISO 9001:2015, and HIPAA compliance further demonstrates its focus on data security and protection. With a 95% recurring client rate, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by Clutch as a leading data annotation company,” said Rohit Bhateja, Director - Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India.“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to deliver high-quality data annotation and data labeling services that empower AI and machine learning models across industries. Our dedicated team remains focused on setting new standards in accuracy, security, and efficiency to meet the growing demands of the data-driven future.”
About SunTec
SunTec, an AI/ML division of SunTec India, is trusted by global businesses across industries such as healthcare, technology, and automotive. The company delivers scalable, secure, and compliant solutions for image, video, and text annotation. Its rigorous quality control processes and commitment to data security ensure that clients receive the highest level of service and precision. For more information, visit
