Silicon Labs Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB ), the leading innovator in low-power wireless, reported financial results for the first quarter, which ended April 5, 2025.

Silicon Labs President and CEO Matt Johnson

"Silicon Labs drove strong sequential and year-over-year revenue growth as design wins across multiple end markets continued ramping in the first quarter of 2025," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "Despite macroeconomic uncertainty and shifting trade dynamics, we remain confident in Silicon Labs' ability to outperform the market given our leadership position in secular high-growth applications and consistent share gains."

First Quarter Financial Highlights



Revenue was $178 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $96 million, up 47% year-over-year Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $82 million, up 99% year-over-year

Results on a GAAP basis:



GAAP gross margin was 55.0%

GAAP operating expenses were $130 million

GAAP operating loss was $32 million GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.94)

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:



Non-GAAP gross margin was 55.4%

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $105 million

Non-GAAP operating loss was $7 million Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.08)

Business Highlights



Silicon Labs' first device in its next-generation Series 3 platform on 22nm process technology is now ramping into production. The Series 3 platform will be complementary to Series 2, with advancements in performance, capabilities, and features, including higher levels of compute and AI inference, as well as scalable memory architectures and backwards code compatibility with Series 2.



Announced its new Series 2 BG29 family of Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) SoCs, designed to bring higher levels of compute and connectivity in ultra-compact form factor without compromising wireless performance. The BG29 family is ideal for today's most intensive Bluetooth LE applications like wearable medical devices, asset trackers, and smart sensors.



Introduced the BG22L and BG24L SoCs for Bluetooth® LE optimized for common Bluetooth applications like asset tracking tags and small appliances. The BG22L brings the most competitive combination of security, processing power, and connectivity for high-volume, low-power applications. The BG24L SoC also includes the Silicon Labs accelerator for AI/ML applications and support for the latest in Bluetooth Channel Sounding in radio congested areas like warehouses, smart cities, and large residential apartment complexes.

Announced that its MG26 family of wireless SoCs is now generally available through Silicon Labs and its distribution partners. As the industry's most advanced, high-performance Matter and concurrent multi-protocol solution to date, the MG26 SoC features double the Flash and RAM of other Silicon Labs multi-protocol devices, advanced AI/ML processing, and best-in-class security to empower developers to design future-proof Matter applications.

Business Outlook

The company expects second-quarter revenue to be between $185 to $200 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:



GAAP gross margin to be between 55% to 57%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $129 million to $131 million GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.55) to $(0.95)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:



Non-GAAP gross margin to be between 55% to 57%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $106 million to $108 million Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(0.01) to $0.19

