Nabeel Qureshi Hints At Film On Operation Bunyān Al-Marsoos Debate Heats Up Over Who Should Play Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb

Nabeel Qureshi Hints At Film On Operation Bunyān Al-Marsoos Debate Heats Up Over Who Should Play Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb
Following this revelation, social media has been flooded with suggestions on who should portray the Air Vice Marshal on screen. Among the top contenders is Fawad Khan, with many users noting his resemblance to the officer. When one user proposed Fawad Khan for the role, Qureshi responded with clear interest.
However, not everyone agreed. Another user objected, saying Fawad had previously shown interest in working in Indian films and had even acted in some. They argued the role should go to an actor who has never collaborated with India. Qureshi responded with a simple thumbs-up emoji, choosing not to comment further.
Also Read: Thunderstorms on the Horizon: KP Braces for Rain and Temperature Swings
Meanwhile, videos of Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb's bold briefings and commanding presence have gone viral on social media. In the footage, he is seen responding to India's aggression with clarity and determination.
It is worth noting that during the night between May 6 and 7, in retaliation for an Indian airstrike, Pakistan downed five enemy fighter jets - including three Rafale aircraft - in a swift and decisive defensive operation that forced India to retreat within hours, marking a significant strategic victory for Pakistan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment