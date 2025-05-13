Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Drones Hit Russian Base At Asphalt Plant In Luhansk Media

2025-05-13 07:06:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces used drones to attack the Luhansk asphalt plant, causing a fire at the industrial site.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Astra on Telegram , citing the so-called "government" of the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a plant in occupied Luhansk. [...] Three Ukrainian aircraft-type strike UAVs targeted the asphalt plant. [...] As a result, a fire broke out at the industrial site. Less than an hour later, another drone struck the plant's territory," the report said.

Local Telegram channels noted that the morning drone strike by Ukrainian forces damaged civilian vehicles and the administrative building of the asphalt plant.



Drone fragments also reportedly fell near a residential area.

Information on casualties is still being clarified.

Journalist Denys Kazanskyi reported that a Russian military base had been located at the asphalt plant.

MENAFN13052025000193011044ID1109542016

