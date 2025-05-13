Ukrainian Ground Forces Down 180 Russian Aerial Targets Over Past Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past week, air defense units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces destroyed 180 enemy aerial reconnaissance and strike UAVs.

The press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The Ground Forces' air defense makes a significant contribution to protecting the airspace of our country. Over the past week, air defense units of the Ground Forces destroyed 180 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack assets, including 94 Shahed-131/136 UAVs, six Orlan-10/30 UAVs, 12 Zala UAVs, ten Supercam UAVs, 12 Lancet UAVs, 41 Molniya UAVs, and five Privet-82 UAVs," the statement reads.

Total Russian military losses in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to May 13, 2025, amounted to approximately 968,130 personnel, including 1,070 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.

