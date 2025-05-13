Ninth Mugham Television Competition Starts Today

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 13, the 9th Mugham Television Competition will be launched at the International Mugham Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

Teenagers and young people aged 8 to 30 are participating in the competition, organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Television.

The members of the jury of the competition include People's Artists Arif Babayev, Malakkhanim Ayyubova, Mansum Ibrahimov, Nazakat Teymurova, Sakina Ismayilova, Sardar Farajov, Vamig Mammadaliyev, and Honored Worker of Culture Ilgar Fahmi.

Two age groups will compete in the competition: teenagers aged 8-16 and young people aged 16-30. 30 performers selected on the basis of auditions held in Baku and the regions for about 3 months will participate in the competition.

On the 2nd and 4th days of the week, the competition for teenagers and then for young people will take place live on Azerbaijan Television and Medeniyyet TV and the winners will be determined in each category.

The competition participants will present ghazals by classical and modern Azerbaijani poets in mugham sections, as well as perform folk songs, tasnifs and percussion mughams.

At the end of August, the final concert of the 9th Mugham Television Competition and the awarding of the winners are planned.

Mugham Television Competition has been held since 2005 with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. This year is the 20th anniversary of the competition.