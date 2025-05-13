Azerbaijan Labour & Social Relations Academy And Bp Sign Mou

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Academy of Labour and Social Relations (AALSR) of the Azerbaijan Trade Union Confederation (ATUC) and bp.

Azernews reports, citing the ATUC, during the event held to mark the occasion, Sahib Mammadov, Chairman of the Confederation, emphasised the favourable conditions created in Azerbaijan for the effective operation of trade unions. He also highlighted the special attention and care shown to this area by President Ilham Aliyev.

The event included discussions on reforms in the trade union system, ongoing projects, and the activities of the "Kurort" Tourism Information Centre, as well as the Labour Protection and Legal Assistance Centre. It was noted that comprehensive measures are being implemented to safeguard the labour, social, and economic rights of union members, protect their health, and ensure access to treatment and organised recreation.

Special emphasis was placed on ATUC's commitment to private sector collaboration, with support for the unification of workers in this sector under trade unions. The Chairman also reported on efforts to enhance the quality of education at the Academy of Labour and Social Relations, highlighting the establishment of the Centre for Advanced Training and Personnel Development, which has become a platform for training, seminars, and professional exchange across multiple sectors.

The event further underlined the significance of the MoU between BP and the Academy, noting that the agreement will open up broad opportunities for deepening cooperation, strengthening mutual relations, and fostering the exchange of best practices.

Video presentations were shown on ATUC's activities and flagship initiatives, including“Decent Labour Ambassadors,”“With Care from Colleague to Colleague,” and“AHIK Plus.”

Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, bp Vice President for Communications and External Relations in the Caspian Region, spoke about bp's long-standing contribution to Azerbaijan's economic development and oil and gas sector. He also praised the Confederation's projects and reaffirmed bp's commitment to education, human capital development, and vocational training initiatives in the country.

The MoU was signed by Yusif Aghayev, Acting Rector of the Academy, and Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, Vice President of Communications and External Relations at bp.

The document outlines cooperation in organizing educational and internship programs, implementing joint projects, and supporting innovative initiatives-promising concrete benefits for both sides.