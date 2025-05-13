403
Kuwait Amir Receives Chief Executive Of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday at Bayan Palace John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
Senior state officials, including in Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, attended the meeting. (end)
