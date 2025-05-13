403
Indian Forces Gun Down 3 Militants In Jammu, Kashmir
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 13 (KUNA) -- Indian Army said on Tuesday that three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian Army said in its official X account that based on specific intelligence inputs about presence of militants in general area of Shoekal Keller of Shopian, the Indian Army launched a search and destroy operation.
During the operation, militants opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in elimination of three hardcore terrorists.
India and Pakistan attacked each other after India launched an operation against "terrorist" infrastructure inside Pakistan on May seventh in retaliation to an attack on civilians in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. (end)
