GCC Municipal Officials Approve Proposals, Forward To Thurs. Ministerial Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- The 41st meeting of the Committee of Senior municipal officials in the GCC countries approved several important proposals in preparation to the 28th ministerial meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday.
In their meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Director General of Kuwait Municipality Manal Al-Asfour, they approved the guide to waste management system, which was submitted by Kuwait in preparation for presenting it to the 28th ministerial meeting.
During the meeting, they also discussed urban environment, the guide to integrated waste management system towards a circular economy in the GCC, as well as the guide to afforestation of cities and sustainable mobility options.
The committee approved the Urban Design Guide in GCC States as a guide and assigned the General Secretariat to submit it to the ministerial meeting for adoption, in addition to approving the adoption of a report on sustainable mobility options.
The committee urged Member States to adopt guide for the use of solar panels in the GCC, and agreed to adopt the manual of the mechanism of classifying contractors in its second edition for the year 2024 as a guide and assign the General Secretariat to brief the ministerial meeting.
The committee also approved the establishment of the GCC Urban Research Center, which was sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and hosted at the College of Architecture and Planning at King Saud University in Riyadh.
The meeting concluded with the adoption of many other recommendations and proposals. (end)
