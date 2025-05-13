403
Iraq Urges Arab States To Embrace Broad Economic Integration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 13 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Al-Gheriri on Tuesday urged Arab states to cast aside limited economic competition to seek broad integration of their economies.
Addressing the Arab Ministerial Economic and Social Council meeting, the minister appealed to the Arab countries to abandon dependence on foreign powers and depend on local resources to build a robust and productive Arab economy that secures a good future for generations.
Al-Gheriri was speaking during the fifth edition of the council, held in preparation for the Arab Development Summit, due in Baghdad on Saturday.
Today's meeting is not merely of protocol nature; it is rather "a strategic step toward a joint Arab future based on economic merger, sustainable development and social justice," he said.
The meeting's agenda "mirrors the current phase priorities," he said, mentioning topics in schedule such as aspired Arab food security, industrial integration and joint infrastructural ventures.
"It's high time that we transform the borders into bridges, competition into integration, individuality into a real and effective economic united entity," he said, stressing that establishing joint economic zones, boosting the common Arab investments, overhauling the cooperation mechanisms are no longer an option' rather a necessity warranted by the circumstances, regional and international challenges." (end)
