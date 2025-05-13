Spirit Flight Diverts To Pensacola After Autopilot Fails

Dhaka: A Spirit airlines flight carrying 182 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing mid-flight on Monday (May 12) morning after experiencing an autopilot malfunction.

According to local reports, the Airbus A320 departed Houston at approximately 6:30 a.m. en route to Orlando.

Around two hours into the flight, as the aircraft encountered turbulent weather conditions, the pilot informed passengers over the intercom that the autopilot system had failed and that the aircraft would need to divert.

The flight was rerouted to Pensacola International Airport, where it landed safely without incident. All 182 passengers on board were unharmed, and the aircraft taxied to the terminal normally.

Spirit Airlines has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

Instead of the intended destination of Orlando, the plane was forced to land at the Pensacola International Airport.

An employee told that the plane eventually made it to Orlando 6 hours after the expected arrival time due to the landing and repairs.

-B