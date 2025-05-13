Nuwellis, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Business Highlights

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Business Highlights

Nuwellis continued to advance its strategic priorities during the first quarter, delivering growth in customer categories and strengthening the foundation for broader adoption of Aquadex therapy. Higher CMS reimbursement, strong pediatric performance, and disciplined expense management position the company to capitalize on both inpatient growth and emerging outpatient opportunities in 2025.



Revenue of $1.9 million, a 3% increase over the prior-year quarter.

4% growth in consumables utilization year-over-year.

Pediatric revenue grew 38% year-over-year.

Operating expense reduction of $1.8 million, or 31%, compared to the prior-year quarter.

Effective January 1, 2025, CMS reassigned Aquadex to a higher outpatient reimbursement level, increasing the facility fee nearly four-fold to $1,639 per day. Expanded outpatient opportunity pipeline, driven by favorable reimbursement and supportive clinical data.

"We are encouraged by the strategic progress we're making in expanding access to Aquadex therapy, particularly as more hospitals explore outpatient use," said John Erb, Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Nuwellis. "With higher reimbursement rates now in effect and a growing base of clinical support, we believe we are well-positioned to expand adoption across both inpatient and outpatient environments in 2025."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.9 million, a 3% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven by a 4% growth in consumables utilization and higher U.S. console sales, partially offset by a decline in international sales.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 56.0%, compared to 64.1% in the prior-year quarter. The decrease primarily reflects unfavorable manufacturing variances, lower fixed overhead absorption from reduced production, and an inventory adjustment related to the FlexFlow console.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.6 million, representing a 22% decrease from $4.6 million in the prior-year period, largely driven by lower headcount, compensation-related expenses, and reduced professional services.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $550 thousand, compared to $1.3 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to reduced staffing and lower R&D project spend.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $4.1 million, a 31% decrease from $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating loss improved to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to an operating loss of $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $3.0 million, or a loss of $0.69 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million, or $24.11 per share, in the prior-year period.

As of March 31, 2025, Nuwellis had $2.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and remained debt-free.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Nuwellis will host a conference call and webcast today at 9:00 AM ET to discuss its first quarter results and recent business developments.

To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the Nuwellis website at Alternatively, participants may dial 1-800-579-2543 (U.S.) or 1-785-424-1789 (International) and use conference ID: NUWEQ1. A replay will be available following the event.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a commercial-stage medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company's focus is on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information, visit ir.nuwellis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible, and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding future growth and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nuwellis undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

