Nuwellis, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Business Highlights
| NUWELLIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| March 31,
2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,557
|$
|5,095
|Accounts receivable
|1,540
|1,727
|Inventories, net
|1,752
|1,718
|Other current assets
|274
|315
|Total current assets
|6,123
|8,855
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|405
|478
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|457
|510
|Other assets
|21
|21
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|7,006
|$
|9,864
|LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|1,731
|$
|1,640
|Accrued compensation
|689
|640
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|243
|238
|Other current liabilities
|86
|41
|Total current liabilities
|2,749
|2,559
|Common stock warrant liability
|426
|468
|Operating lease liability
|249
|307
|Total liabilities
|3,424
|3,334
|Commitments and contingencies
| Mezzanine Equity
Series J Convertible Preferred Stock as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 600,000 shares, issued and outstanding 110 and 102, respectively
|
4
|
2
|Stockholders' equity
|Series A junior participating preferred stock as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 30,000 shares, none outstanding
|-
|-
|Series F convertible preferred stock as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 18,000 shares, issued and outstanding 127 shares
|-
|-
| Preferred stock as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, par value
$0.0001 per share; authorized 39,352,000 shares, none outstanding
|-
|-
| Common stock as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, par value
$0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding
4,373,968 and 4,373,968, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid‐in capital
|305,432
|305,366
|Accumulated other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(49
|)
|(47
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(301,805
|)
|(298,791
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,578
|6,528
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|7,006
|$
|9,864
| NUWELLIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts and weighted average shares outstanding)
| Three months ended
March 31
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|1,904
|$
|1,857
|Cost of goods sold
|837
|666
|Gross profit
|1,067
|1,191
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,577
|4,606
|Research and development
|550
|1,334
|Total operating expenses
|4,127
|5,940
|Loss from operations
|(3,060
|)
|(4,749
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|7
|(101
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|40
|522
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,013
|)
|(4,328
|)
|Income tax expense
|(1
|)
|(2
|)
|Net loss
|(3,014
|)
|(4,330
|)
|Deemed dividend attributable to Series J Convertible Preferred Stock
|1
|541
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(3,013
|)
|$
|(3,789
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(24.11
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|4,373,968
|179,608
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,014
|)
|$
|(4,330)
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(2
|)
|(9
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,016
|)
|$
|(4,339
|)
| NUWELLIS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
| Three months ended
March 31
| 2025
|2024
|Operating Activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,014
|)
|$
|(4,330
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|73
|76
|Stock-based compensation expense
|67
|158
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(40
|)
|(522
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|187
|725
|Inventory, net
|(34)
|(134
|)
|Other current assets
|41
|21
|Other assets and liabilities
|45
|(6
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|139
|1,150
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(2,536
|)
|(2,862
|)
|Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|-
|(29
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-
|
|(29
|)
|Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from the exercise of Series J Convertible Preferred Warrants
|-
|500
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|-
|
|500
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(2
|)
|(9
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,538
|)
|(2,400
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|5,095
|3,800
|Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
|$
|2,557
|$
|1,400
| Supplemental cash flow information
|Issuance of Series J Preferred Stock for exercise of Warrants
|$
|-
|$
|1,857
|Issuance of Common Stock for conversion of Series J Preferred Stock
|$
|-
|$
|1,535
|Deemed dividend on Series J Preferred Stock
|$
|1
|$
|541
