Regula Named A Pioneer In Online Biometric Age Assurance

Image: Age verification as part of the document verification procedure combined with a biometric check.

With global concern rising over how to prevent minors from accessing age-restricted content online, the demand for reliable age assurance solutions is surging. The UK's Online Safety Act (OSA) has set new standards, requiring social networks, adult-content platforms, and other online services to move beyond outdated self-certification models and adopt robust, biometric age verification mechanisms.

According to the report, the market for biometric age assurance solutions in the UK alone is forecasted to exceed £202 million annually by 2027, reaching an annual growth of almost 75%.

Regula's approach to age assurance

Regula earned its Pioneer designation thanks to its comprehensive approach, combining advanced document verification with biometric authentication to deliver a reliable, user-friendly age verification process.

Regula Document Reader SDK , supported by the world's largest ID template database , scrutinizes every possible document to detect inconsistencies or alterations that may indicate fraud. Meanwhile, the company's solution for biometric verification-Regula Face SDK -performs biometric checks, such as face matching and liveness detection, to verify that the person presenting the ID is its real legitimate owner.

Working together, these technologies align with key OSA compliance factors, including following international cybersecurity and IDV standards and ensuring biometric liveness, a crucial step in online identity proofing and age verification.

What also sets Regula apart is the support for flexible age assurance workflows. Through its solutions, the company offers both age verification and age estimation functionality, such as analysis of facial features, document data check and cross validation, portrait and selfie comparison, etc., which is adaptable to varying risk profiles and user experiences. This versatility makes Regula's solutions suitable for sectors ranging from finance and telecom to retail and online content providers.

"The world undoubtedly is transitioning to stricter age verification requirements. In our online reality, accurately verifying age is about more than just ticking a box. It's about protecting minors, preventing fraud, and creating safer digital spaces for everyone. With this shift, businesses need solutions that balance regulatory compliance, accuracy, and seamless user experience. At Regula, we never stop innovating to make identity verification in general and age assurance in particular more effective, reliable, and adaptable to the real-world challenges of our customers. That is why we are honored to be recognized as a Pioneer in this latest report. Because it's indeed what we do-pioneer the IDV industry,” says Henry Patishman, Executive Vice President of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

Regula's recognition as a Pioneer follows recent acknowledgments in other influential market analyses. For example, recently the company was named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for KYC Platforms for Banking.

To learn more about how Regula approaches age verification, visit the website .

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at .

