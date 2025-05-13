No Tolerance To Terror, Clear Message To US: Army Veterans, Experts Hail PM Modi’S ‘Operation Sindoor’ Address

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Army veterans and Defence experts have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, in light of highly successful 'Operation Sindoor' and stated that this will send the right message and also reaffirm the faith of citizens in the country's military prowess.

Scores of retired Army officers and Defence experts unequivocally stated that PM Modi has conveyed to the world also that India will solve its matters alone and no foreign power is welcome to meddle in its internal affairs or its bilateral equations.

Lieutenant Colonel Ganesan S (Retd) lauded PM Modi's statement that if there be any further talk between India and Pakistan, it would be on matters of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

“Prime Minister went to say that Operation Sindoor will continue and he has very, very, very categorically emphasised that terrorism will not be accepted by the Republic of India at any cost. If at all, if there has to be any kind of a dialogue between both the nations, that is India and Pakistan, it will be restricted only to terrorism and PoK,” said the Army veteran.”

Cmdr GJ Singh (Retd.) said that Pakistan would been reduced to ashes had the operation continued for a few more days. He also welcomed India's blunt rejection of any third-party intervention in its matters.

Speaking to IANS, Defence expert, former Navy officer and Cmdr GJ Singh (Retd.) said, "America has been given a clear message, that we do not need any third party, and we do not want any mediation. In a way, this counters the claim made by US President Trump, who said he brokered the situation.”

He further stated,“In reality, it was Pakistan that repeatedly requested our DGMO, almost pleaded with us to stop the operation. And out of compassion, we showed some mercy and halted it. Otherwise, had the operation continued, no one knows what would have happened to Pakistan by now it could have been in ruins..."

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address yesterday was very important, and both Indians and people around the world should pay attention to his words. The most significant point he made was about the unity of the country and saluting our armed forces. He then reiterated that this is not an era of war, and we will uproot terrorism. When the Prime Minister says that this is not an era of war, it clearly means that Pakistan needs to learn the concept of 'live and let live...'"

Major General P.K. Sehgal (Retd.), speaking to IANS, lauded the armed forces for raining hell on Pakistani territory including its air bases and also welcomed PM Modi's ultimatum to Pakistan on shunning terror else staying ready for punitive action.

"Prime Minister clearly stated that the weapons we had caused significant damage to Pakistan. The 'Made in India' weapons, such as the BrahMos missile and our own Akash missile, were part of it. Additionally, we had our own artillery weapons. Our air defense system, especially our guns and the integrated air command and control system, was exceptional," the Army veteran further stated.

In his 22-minute address, last night, PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor has established a new benchmark in the country's fight against terrorism and also set a new normal for counter-terror operations. He also reiterated that Operation Sindoor was just suspended, and India will keep monitoring Pakistan's every move in the coming days, ensuring that its actions align with its promises.