Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi, Brings Respite From Scorching Heat IMD Issues Yellow Alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for today.
“Partly cloudy sky. Very light rain/ thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (speed 30- 40 kmph) temporarily reaching to 50 kmph during thunderstorm,” said IMD in a forecast.
The IMD stated that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 02-04°C during next 03 days and no large change thereafter over the plains of northwest India.
