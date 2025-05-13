Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi, Brings Respite From Scorching Heat IMD Issues Yellow Alert

2025-05-13 07:00:39
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Heavy rains in parts of Delhi and National capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday brought relief from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for today.

“Partly cloudy sky. Very light rain/ thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (speed 30- 40 kmph) temporarily reaching to 50 kmph during thunderstorm,” said IMD in a forecast.

The IMD stated that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 02-04°C during next 03 days and no large change thereafter over the plains of northwest India.

