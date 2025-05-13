403
Latin America’S Largest Holding Itaúsa Posts 8% Profit Growth Powered By Banking And Sanitation
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Itaúsa, Latin America's largest publicly traded investment holding company, reported a recurring net income of R$3.9 billion ($684 million) for Q1 2025, an 8% annual increase, according to its May 12 earnings release.
The results highlight resilience despite Brazil's elevated inflation, rising interest rates, and global economic uncertainties. Itaú Unibanco, the group's banking arm, drove 92% of profits with R$3.95 billion ($693 million), up 7.5% yearly.
The bank's standalone recurring profit reached R$11.1 billion ($1.95 billion), buoyed by credit diversification and digital banking innovations like AI-driven tools in its Superapp.
Non-financial subsidiaries surged 61.7%, led by Alpargatas' 245% profit jump to R$295 million ($52 million) and Aegea's 269% rise from new sanitation concessions.
Debt management proved strategic: net debt fell 62% to R$352 million ($62 million), while refinancing extended maturities to 6.8 years and cut costs from CDI +1.98% to CDI +1.54%.
Liquidity reserves grew to R$4.4 billion ($772 million), bolstered by financial-sector dividends. Return on equity held steady at 17.6%, though the portfolio's market value dipped 2% to R$135.2 billion ($23.7 billion) amid equity volatility.
Operational efficiency saw administrative expenses drop 7.6% to R$40 million ($7 million), but tax costs spiked 107.5% to R$217 million ($38 million) due to higher levies. Itaúsa 's credit portfolio expanded 13.2% yearly to R$1.38 trillion ($242 billion), with micro and small business loans rising 17.7%.
The holding faces headwinds, including Brazil's 7.2% benchmark interest rate and global market instability. Yet its debt-free horizon until 2029 and focus on high-ROE investments position it for sustained growth.
As CFO Gabriel Moura noted,“This quarter's results reflect a virtuous cycle of resilience and value delivery” - a stance underscored by Itaúsa's disciplined capital allocation in turbulent times.
