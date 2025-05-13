403
Brava Energia Posts $145.5 Million Q1 2025 Profit Amid Offshore Expansion
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brava Energia, Brazil's emerging oil-and-gas producer formed through the merger of 3R Petroleum and Enauta, reported a net profit of R$829.2 million ($145.5 million) for Q1 2025.
This reversed a pro forma loss of R$20.7 million ($3.6 million) from a year earlier, according to a Reuters-sourced earnings release. The company's net revenue rose 1.8% year-over-year to R$2.87 billion ($503.5 million).
The increase was driven by resurgent offshore production and strategic asset acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA fell 14% to R$1.07 billion ($187.7 million), reflecting higher operational costs during field ramp-ups, while unadjusted EBITDA dropped 16.1% to R$1.13 billion ($198.2 million).
Production surged 81% quarter-over-quarter to 71,057 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), fueled by the Atlanta and Papa Terra offshore fields. Atlanta contributed 19,000 boepd from two operational wells, with four more slated for mid-2025 connectivity.
The Parque das Conchas cluster, acquired in late 2024, added 23% stake-driven output. Operational cash flow grew 6% to R$973.8 million ($170.8 million), though EBITDA margins contracted to 37.2% from 44.0% in Q1 2024 due to administrative and extraction-cost inflation.
Brava's midstream and downstream segments reported mixed results, with derivative sales dipping 3% quarterly to R$1.46 billion ($256.1 million). The company reduced quarterly capital expenditures by 32% to R$886 million ($155.4 million) as major projects near completion.
Brava Eyes Offshore Expansion as Real Gains
Extraction costs held steady at $16.70 per barrel, while net debt stood at R$11.89 billion ($2.09 billion), with leverage at 3.37x EBITDA-within covenant limits.
A favorable currency shift, with the Brazilian real appreciating 7.3% against the dollar, generated a R$588.8 million ($103.3 million) financial gain versus a R$1.79 billion ($314.0 million) loss in Q4 2024.
CEO Décio Oddone emphasized operational integration post-merger, targeting Atlanta 's full 50,000-bpd capacity by mid-2025. The firm's cash position reached $831 million after early debt payments and a $64 million bond issuance.
Challenges persist in the Illinois Basin, where output fell 17% to 315 bpd, and Papa Terra, where stabilization efforts continue. Brava's pivot to offshore efficiency and debt discipline positions it as a cost-competitive player in Brazil's Campos Basin, though margin recovery hinges on sustained production scaling and oil-price stability.
