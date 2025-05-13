403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Football Games For Tuesday, May 13, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Tuesday, May 13, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.
From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian futsal , or youth tournaments, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Spanish La Liga
9:00 AM – Real Valladolid x Girona – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
10:00 AM – Real Sociedad x Celta de Vigo – La Liga
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
11:30 AM – Sevilla x Las Palmas – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
English Championship
11:00 AM – Sunderland x Coventry City – Championship (Playoffs Semi-Final 2nd Leg)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Brasileirão Sub-20
1:00 PM – Botafogo x Fluminense – Brasileirão Sub-20
Channels: Sportv
CONMEBOL Libertadores
2:00 PM – Deportivo Táchira x Central Córdoba – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
4:30 PM – Fortaleza x Atlético Bucaramanga – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:30 PM – Sporting Cristal x Cerro Porteño – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
4:30 PM – Universidad de Chile x Carabobo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
2:00 PM – Nacional Potosí x Boston River – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
2:00 PM – Grêmio x Godoy Cruz – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:30 PM – Lanús x Vasco da Gama – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: SBT and Paramount+
4:30 PM – Puerto Cabello x Melgar – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
4:30 PM – Union Santa Fe x Mushuc Runa – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Liga Futsal
3:00 PM – Minas x Carlos Barbosa – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
3:30 PM – Santo André x Joaçaba – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
Football Games for Tuesday, May 13, 2025: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast
Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.
From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian futsal , or youth tournaments, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Spanish La Liga
9:00 AM – Real Valladolid x Girona – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
10:00 AM – Real Sociedad x Celta de Vigo – La Liga
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
11:30 AM – Sevilla x Las Palmas – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
English Championship
11:00 AM – Sunderland x Coventry City – Championship (Playoffs Semi-Final 2nd Leg)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Brasileirão Sub-20
1:00 PM – Botafogo x Fluminense – Brasileirão Sub-20
Channels: Sportv
CONMEBOL Libertadores
2:00 PM – Deportivo Táchira x Central Córdoba – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
4:30 PM – Fortaleza x Atlético Bucaramanga – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:30 PM – Sporting Cristal x Cerro Porteño – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
4:30 PM – Universidad de Chile x Carabobo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
2:00 PM – Nacional Potosí x Boston River – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
2:00 PM – Grêmio x Godoy Cruz – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:30 PM – Lanús x Vasco da Gama – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: SBT and Paramount+
4:30 PM – Puerto Cabello x Melgar – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
4:30 PM – Union Santa Fe x Mushuc Runa – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Liga Futsal
3:00 PM – Minas x Carlos Barbosa – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
3:30 PM – Santo André x Joaçaba – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
Football Games for Tuesday, May 13, 2025: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment