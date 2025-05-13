Leading Steel Service Center Kenwal Steel Names Douglas A. Bredy As VP Of Business Development

Doug Bredy welcomed as new Vice President of Business Development by North American steel service center Kenwal Steel.

DEARBORN, Mich., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenwal Steel has announced that Douglas A. Bredy will be joining the company as Vice President of Business Development.

A 32-year veteran of the steel industry, Bredy's career launched in 1993 at Bethlehem Steel Corporation, continuing on to various leadership positions at Olympic Steel and Arcelor Mittal. Known as a strong leader and transformative communicator, his skillset complements Kenwal's existing executive team and will continue to accelerate the company's growth initiatives.

"I love this industry...it's something that gets in your blood." comments Bredy, "I'm looking forward to my next chapter with Kenwal Steel."

Operating some of North America's most successful flat-rolled steel service centers, Kenwal continues to invest in their operations, personnel, and customers – ensuring a future of world class service.

About Kenwal Steel

As a leading American flat-rolled steel service center, Kenwal Steel caters to industries such as automotive, appliances, agriculture, heavy equipment, industrial manufacturing, and tubing. With 78 years of experience in the steel industry, Kenwal specializes in providing customers with high-quality products and expert steel services. Kenwal's exceptional performance and growth can be attributed to their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

