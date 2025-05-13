Zhihu Inc. To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 27, 2025
The Company's management will host a conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, May 27, 2025) to discuss the results.
All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once the pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN which can be used to join the conference call.
Registration Link:
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
About Zhihu Inc.
Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Zhihu Inc.
Email: ...
Christensen Advisory
Roger Hu
Tel: +86-10-5900-1548
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment